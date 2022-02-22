Get in the spirit of St David’s Day with the Gardd Dewi Sant cocktail
Award-winning Welsh distillery In the Welsh Wind has created a sophisticated cocktail featuring Dewi Sant gin from its Eccentric Spirits range to celebrate St David’s Day this year.
The company, which is based neat Cardigan, has collaborated with mixologist Owen Williams to create a range of exciting cocktails using the distillery’s ‘Eccentric spirits’ range.
In this concoction, the full, herbaceous flavours of Dewi Sant are paired with lemon, mint, cucumber and elderflower. This combination makes a delicious and grown up way to toast Wales’ patron saint on March 1.
It’s pretty straightforward to mix up this martini style drink for yourself, too!
Gardd Dewi Sant/St David’s Garden Cocktail (serves 1)
Fresh Cucumber – 2 Slices
Fresh Mint – 6 Leaves
Eccentric Dewi Sant Gin – 50ml
Fresh Lemon Juice – 25ml
Elderflower Syrup/cordial – 15ml
Cucumber & Mint Sprig Garnish
Method
Add the cucumber to a cocktail shaker and muddle – use the end of a wooden spoon.
Clap the mint leaves between your hands and add to the shaker.
Pour in the gin, lemon juice and elderflower syrup/cordial to the shaker than add ice and shake to combine.
Double strain the contents of the shaker into your cocktail glass and garnish with a cucumber wheel and mint sprig.
Enjoy!
Swnio’n ofnadwy. Does dim byd o’i le ar Gin a Thonic!