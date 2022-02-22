Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Get in the spirit of St David’s Day with the Gardd Dewi Sant cocktail

22 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Mix up a Gardd Dewi Sant cocktail for St Davids Day.

Award-winning Welsh distillery In the Welsh Wind has created a sophisticated cocktail featuring Dewi Sant gin from its Eccentric Spirits range to celebrate St David’s Day this year.

The company, which is based neat Cardigan, has collaborated with mixologist Owen Williams to create a range of exciting cocktails using the distillery’s ‘Eccentric spirits’ range.

In this concoction, the full, herbaceous flavours of Dewi Sant are paired with lemon, mint, cucumber and elderflower. This combination makes a delicious and grown up way to toast Wales’ patron saint on March 1.

It’s pretty straightforward to mix up this martini style drink for yourself, too!

Gardd Dewi Sant/St David’s Garden Cocktail (serves 1)

Fresh Cucumber – 2 Slices

Fresh Mint – 6 Leaves

Eccentric Dewi Sant Gin – 50ml

Fresh Lemon Juice – 25ml

Elderflower Syrup/cordial – 15ml

Cucumber & Mint Sprig Garnish

Method

Add the cucumber to a cocktail shaker and muddle – use the end of a wooden spoon.

Clap the mint leaves between your hands and add to the shaker.

Pour in the gin, lemon juice and elderflower syrup/cordial to the shaker than add ice and shake to combine.

Double strain the contents of the shaker into your cocktail glass and garnish with a cucumber wheel and mint sprig.

Enjoy!

 

Erisian
Erisian
1 minute ago

Swnio'n ofnadwy. Does dim byd o'i le ar Gin a Thonic!

