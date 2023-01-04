‘Giant slug’ spotted on Swansea University campus

It’s not something you see everyday – in fact it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

However, eagle-eyed visitors to Swansea Bay campus today were shocked to happen across a giant alien slug-like creature slithering through the area.

Before anybody panics that we are about to be invaded by extra terrestrials, the creature appears to be part of the new series of Doctor Who, which has been filming across South Wales in recent days.

Doctor Who fan site @Tardis_Central posted a picture of the creature on Twitter and said ‘An unknown alien creature, being called “Slug Creature” by fans, has been spotted on set’.

The photo was taken by Twitter user @Kcarys31 who also posted a number of videos and pictures from the campus, renamed Diamond Plaza, on her page.

🚨 BREAKING – #DoctorWho Filming @ Swansea Bay Campus! An unknown alien creature, being called “Slug Creature” by fans, has been spotted on set. Picture via @kcarys31#dwsr pic.twitter.com/YQ5YFT8G5D — Tardis Central (@Tardis_Central) January 4, 2023

It’s been an exciting few days for fans of the Timelord as it appears Doctor Who season 14 could have added another new star to its cast, with reports that Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard is set to play a new character in the upcoming season.

Barnard – who was last seen in the recently cancelled Netflix series 1899 – has been spotted by fans in posters displayed on a building in Cardiff, which appear to suggest he’s playing a politician called Roger Ap Gwilliam.

The posters suggest that Gwilliam represents a political party called Albion which has the slogan: “For a bigger, better and bolder Britain.”

🚨 NEW – Doctor Who Filming In Cardiff Center! Potential filming for series 14 has been spotted in Cardiff today. Signs for “TB LOC” have also been spotted nearby. The codename “The Bridge” has been mentioned, which is used for #DoctorWho. Pictures via @Gullick #dwsr pic.twitter.com/93c2GHFGOS — Tardis Central (@Tardis_Central) January 3, 2023

Although there is no confirmation, the figure on the posters does indeed bear a striking resemblance to Barnard, whose other credits include Peaky Blinders, War and Peace, and The White Queen.

Doctor Who fans speculated that the episode takes place in 2046 and that new companion Ruby Sunday – played by Millie Gibson – was also seen on set wearing Albion party clothes.

Filming of the iconic BBC show has been underway since early December with new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa and his assistant Millie Gibson being pictured together in Cardiff Bay.

