Glee club announces stellar comedy lineup for 2024 shows

The Glee Club Cardiff has released its lineup for 2024 featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, drag, burlesque and music.

The venue based in Cardiff Bay aims to cement its reputation as one of Wales’ premier comedy destinations, with top name acts including Rosie Jones, Ignacio Lopez, Tom Stade and Babatunde Aléshé.

Something for everyone

Drag, cabaret and burlesque fans will also be catered for, with sets from worldwide drag superstar Miz Cracker and one of the most exciting emerging talents from the UK, Bailey J Mills, also making an appearance.

The ever-popular Gilded Merkin Burlesque and Cabaret show is also expected to sell out quickly.

On the music front, fans of Justin Hawkins, Scummy Mummies and Emilio Santoro are scheduled for a number of events.

Among the diverse lineup, there will also be a number of spoken word events, such as Serena Terry’s Mammy Banter and a talk from Dr James Brown about ADHD – exploring the neuroscience, symptoms, the positives, the struggles and much more.

Debut tours

Canadian superstar, Tom Stade, returns with a killer new hour, and Welsh fans will also be catered for with one of our (and Spain’s) most exciting talents – Ignacio Lopez – making more than a few appearances.

‘National treasure’ Rosie Jones is embarking on her first ever UK tour and the Glee Club is one of her most anticipated events.

The multi award-winning star of Celebrity Gogglebox, Babatunde Aléshé is also set to take to the stage as he talks family and fatherhood in his highly anticipated debut tour.

With events already sold out or selling out fast, organisers have advised early booking.

You can find out more about each event above, and many more here.

