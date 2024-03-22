Global dance icon Tiësto to headline Cardiff Bay concert

International superstar DJ Tiesto returns to Cardiff for a very special show on Sunday 25th August 2024 – his first in the city since 2010.

The special outdoor concert will take place in the Welsh capital as part of the Cardiff Bay Series, now in its third year and previously headlined by Scooter and The Chemical Brothers.

This highly anticipated event is part of the concert series that showcases top-tier artists in a waterfront setting with New Order and Becky Hill already confirmed over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

An accompanying press release reads: ‘Tiësto is a pillar in electronic music and an artist that transcends beyond that – Tiësto is an experience.

‘When you hear the name and hear his signature sound on the dance floor, you know you’re about to have the best night of your life.

‘Throughout his unparalleled career, the GRAMMY® Award-winning, Platinum-certified, international icon has brought electronic music to the masses, first rising out of the underground scene to become one of the biggest and most influential DJ/producers of all time.

‘He’s played the main stage of every major international dance music festival and created the template for Las Vegas DJ residencies. Meanwhile, he’s sold more than 36 million albums, clocked six Billboard “Hot 100” hits and aggregated an incredible 11B+ worldwide streams. But the truth is, Tiësto is just now getting started.

‘A leading figure of the global Dance Music movement, he helped forge the bridge between electronic and pop, evolving the sound of mainstream music itself in the process. The artist-born Tijs Verwest has found a particular sweet spot in this crossover realm, gaining critical acclaim and millions of new fans with a litany of hits. His new LP, Drive, finds the artist at the height of his powers.

‘Named for the perpetual momentum of his career and the physical movement his work continues to inspire, Drive makes the thrill of the dancefloor available whenever and wherever listeners turn it on.’

The Bay Series: Wales’ biggest open-air concert series has become synonymous with unforgettable live performances delivering music, food, and culture to Cardiff Bay with the help of some of the greatest musical names on the planet. The spectacular, custom-built, open-air site at Alexandra Head has already played host to the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Pendulum, Biffy Clyro and more. With its breathtaking views and state-of-the-art facilities, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for Tiësto’s electrifying show.

Presale tickets are available from Thursday, 29th March at 10am.

To sign up to the presale, please visit www.bayseries.co.uk/tiesto

General sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, 2nd April at 10am via Ticketmaster.co.uk

