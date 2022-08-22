Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Google Street View accidentally captures National Eisteddfod in action

22 Aug 2022 2 minute read
The entrance to the Eisteddfod on Google Maps

Google Street view may have provided future historians with an interesting slice of Welsh history after accidentally capturing the National Eisteddfod in Ceredigion in action.

It is the first time Ceredigion’s main roads have been captured by Google’s camera-mounted cars since 2019 but happened to fall on the same week that the National Eisteddfod was visiting the town of Tregaron.

The same view sans Eisteddfod captured by Google Street view in 2019

The coincidence means that many Eisteddfod-goers will have an opportunity to attempt to spot their own cars and caravans at the event.

It also means that many of the towns and villages in Ceredigion appear in images to be decked in bunting and will remain so on Google Street View until new pictures are taken in a few years’ time.

Unfortunately not every community was captured, with some more rural areas currently still showing the same images from prior years.

Decorations welcoming the Eisteddfod in Llan-non

The National Eisteddfod took place in Ceredigion between 30 July and 6 August, with a break of three years due to the Covid pandemic.

The next Eisteddfod will take place in Llŷn ac Eifionydd between 5-12 August 2023.

