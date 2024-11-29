Gotham star Erin Richards takes the lead in S4C’s gripping new Newport crime drama Ar y Ffin

Erin Richards, star of Gotham and The Crown, is set to hit the small screen in her first role since moving back to her native Wales after years of success in New York.

Erin plays the lead as a magistrate in S4C’s new crime drama series located in Newport, Ar y Ffin (which means On the Edge/Border), which starts on 29 December. A boxset will also be available on S4C Clic and BBCiPlayer from then. The six-part series, produced by Severn Screen, centres around life at Newport’s Magistrates Court where Claire Lewis Jones, an experienced magistrate, uncovers a web of criminal activity that could put her and her family at risk. Starring alongside Erin is Tom Cullen (The Gold, Becoming Elizabeth) as local crime kingpin Saint Pete.

Stellar cast

Ar y Ffin is written by new writing duo Hannah Daniel (star of Keeping Faith, Holby City) and Georgina Lee, a real-life magistrate. Ar y Ffin boasts a stellar cast, including Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Steeltown Murders) as Alun Lewis Jones, Lauren Morais (The Red King) as Beca Lewis Jones, Lloyd Meredith (The Red King, Gran Turismo) as Sonny Higgins, Kimberly Nixon (The Salisbury Poisonings, Life and Death in the Warehouse) as Sara Humphries, Sion Pritchard (Pila Pala, The Indian Doctor) as Davey Johns and Ifan Huw Dafydd (Y Golau, Mr Bates vs The Post Office) as Owen Williams. Erin Richards says: “I read the first three episodes to start with and I just felt like Claire was such an interesting character living in a relatable world, and I was really excited to find out how the story would progress, which I always think is a good sign. “I felt I could empathise with Claire. I could feel myself in the character. “I had probably the best time I’ve ever had filming this series. “I have spent a lot of my acting career in America, which is also brilliant, but there was something really nice about coming home to Wales. “The crew was so lovely and friendly. We all bonded so quickly.”

Inspiration

Georgina Lee, who co-wrote the series with her friend Hannah Daniel, took her inspiration from her work as a magistrate: “Being a magistrate is an interesting position to hold because it’s a volunteer job yet you do have quite a lot of power. “We took Claire as our starting point and we wanted to take a really moral character and imagine what it would take to make her want to put her thumb on the scale of justice.” The location was also an important consideration, and Hannah Daniel adds that Newport is “really cinematic” in the series: “In terms of heroism, you know, Newport has forever been seen as Cardiff’s poorer relative, but I think it’s got so much to offer. “My friends are from Newport, and they have a very specific humour and resilience, and I think the idea of the mud flats and the courthouse and everything in between just felt right for us.” The series is a co-commission between S4C, UKTV and All3Media International and will air as Mudtown on UKTV’s leading crime drama channel U&alibi next year. All3Media International will handle distribution of the series. The series has been commissioned for S4C by Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Drama Commissioner and also by Helen Perry, head of drama for UKTV, and ordered for U&alibi by Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. Executive Producer for Severn Screen is Ed Talfan and the series has been produced by Hannah Thomas (Steeltown Murders, Hidden). Cinematic city Producer Hannah Thomas says: “I’m truly excited to be able to bring this fresh new drama to audiences in Wales and beyond. I think that viewers will enjoy seeing Newport on the screen – it really is a cinematic city – and our story is an authentic and contemporary twist on the genre. “Hannah Daniel and Georgia Lee have created some brilliant characters and I’m looking forward to people getting to know them as our series unfolds.” Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Drama Commissioner says: “It’s been a pleasure working in partnership with UKTV, All3 Media International and Severn Screen on our pacey new thriller Ar y Ffin / Mudtown. “Showcasing a unique part of the world, this character-driven series asks universal questions about parenthood and to what lengths would we go to protect our own. With a stellar cast and gripping script, the audience is in for a treat.”

