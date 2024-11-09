Griff Lynch releases new single featuring Lleuwen

Griff Lynch has returned with the first single taken from his forthcoming debut solo album featuring celebrated singer-songwriter, Lleuwen.

Arriving on the back of ‘Kombucha’ — that’s set to land early 2025 — Griff Lynch returns with another Welsh language palette cleanser in ‘Ti Sy’n Troi’ (You Turn).

Often searching for new sonic soundscapes but never overlooking his alt-pop roots, the track features fellow Welsh singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Lleuwen Steffan — a long-time admirer of Griff’s — as both “finally” get the opportunity to collaborate together on a “song that just feels right.”

Lockdown

The track was written during the heights of the pandemic and was left both nameless and lyric-less for four years, until Lleuwen came on board to record earlier this year, as well as Cardiff-based mixer, Rhys Edwards, who produced Gwenno’s Mercury Prize-shortlisted ‘Le Kov’ album.

Providing the track with enchanting harmonies and beguiling storytelling, Lleuwen’s profound delivery is the perfect marriage for Griff’s understated undertones.

Labour of love

Featuring beatific melodies and pinned by its folk-inspired string arrangements of Owain Llwyd, London-based musician and film director, Griff Lynch, says of the single: “I’m a big fan of Lleuwen as a singer and what she represents as an artist.

“Everything she creates comes from a ‘real’ place, and always strikes a chord with me. I’m so glad that we managed to work together on this one.”

Having performed to a full house at Clwb Ifor Bach as part of Cardiff’s multi-venue showcase festival Sŵn earlier this autumn, Griff Lynch’s next outing with his four-member band will be at Two Palms, Hackney on 7 December.

Fusing poignant Welsh language lyrics with dreamy synths and minimal background beats, Griff Lynch’s second step leading to his long-awaited debut LP lands 8th November via Lwcus T.

