Gripping new drama captures women’s stories about crime, justice and childcare

A powerful new play inspired by real life accounts of children visiting their mum in prison is set to have its world premiere in Wales this autumn.

Papertrail, in association with Clean Break, will be presenting the world premiere of Siân Owen’s powerful new play, A Visit at YMa, Pontypridd from 30 September until 5 October.

A Visit is about crime, justice and childcare and who takes care of the kids when a mum gets sent to prison inspired by the real life stories of the women and young people they have worked with.

Real life accounts

There are no female prisons in Wales. Families must travel on average 3 to 4 hours outside of Wales to see their relatives in prison, bringing with them young children on this overwhelming experience, this is much higher than those living in England.

Clean Break published an article in 2018 which includes research around women in prisons,

and those from Wales.

The research reveals something of the emotional cost that maternal imprisonment has on children, ‘three-quarters of the women in prison are mothers, and two-thirds of them have children under eighteen’ (Maruna and Liebling, 2005), with many young families having to face long distances to travel.

The article also cited a Home Office Study showing that for 85% of mothers, prison was the first time they had been separated from their children for any significant length of time (Women in Prison, 2018).

It was reported that for mothers, separation from their children is the most painful aspect of incarceration (Maruna and Liebling, 2005).

Reality

Since 2019 Papertrail and Siân Owen, supported by Clean Break, met and interviewed women and children impacted by maternal imprisonment from Wales and England. They also met with academics and social workers who have worked with families in the criminal justice and prison system.

Creator of A Visit and Artistic Director of Papertrail, Bridget Keehan, having experienced prison visits herself, wanted to convey something of this reality to audiences.

Bridget shared: “Papertrail is a company that stages unheard voices and being a child with a parent in prison is a story rarely told.

“Our latest play, A Visit, invites the audience to step into the shoes of its characters and imagine how they might feel. We hope that the play generates questions about what happens to kids caught up in this situation.

“And we also want to shine a light on the particular challenges faced by women and their families in Wales, and the long distances that children have to travel in order to see their mum.”

Inspiration

Cardiff based theatre company, Papertrail stages rarely heard stories and presents them to audiences in engaging ways. Over the last 10 years Papertrail has produced The Container, Day to Go and A Night in the Clink, working alongside communities in the creation of the work.

Writer, Siân Owen (National Theatre’s Under Milk Wood) was inspired to write about the impact this has on Welsh women, and their families, and set the drama in her family’s hometown of Aberdare.

The strong all-female led cast includes Siwan Morris (Gwaith Catref, Wolfblood, Caerdydd, Skins and Theatr Genedlathol productions) and Bethan Mclean (Sherman Theatre & Theatr Soar – The Merthyr Stigmatist & Bwmp & ‘Yr Amgueddfa’ (S4C).

Following the performance there will be a short discussion on the themes the show raises.

A Visit will be performed at YMa, Pontypridd, South Wales from 30 September – 5 October.

All performances except 5 October BSL interpreted & Captioned and age 12+

Tickets £5-£12

Workshops

Workshops are also available from July to September in writing and performance and are led by the creatives involved. Two of the workshops are BSL interpreted.

Further information about A Visit and the workshops can be found at papertrail.org.uk/visits

A Visit has been created by Papertrail in association with Clean Break. It has been supported by Arts Council of Wales, National Lottery, Welsh Government, YMa, Artis Community and Rhondda Cynon Taff CBC Arts Development.

