Ground-breaking bilingual programme celebrating the best of Welsh art and culture launches this week

A ground-breaking monthly arts programme launches on the Welsh arts and culture platform AM on Thursday.

Noson Gelf / Art Night will stream live online from 9 June in Welsh and English and will feature arts, music, film, culture and more from the creative community in Wales.

Kicking off at 5.30pm the five-hours show will feature an extended arts news roundup, highlighting current and future art related projects in Wales, extended live interviews in Welsh and English with artists and pre-recorded mini-documentaries about artists, performance and exhibitions across Wales and beyond.

Produced by Culture Colony in partnership with AM and supported by the Arts Council of Wales, the broadcast will come live from Culture Colony’s studio in Machynlleth.

Noson Gelf / Art Night will then be available to view on demand on Culture Colony’s channel on AM.

This version will be subtitled to make the content as accessible as possible to everyone.

Lack of representation

Pete Telfer, founder of Culture Colony said “Way back in 2010 we established the Culture Colony web site in response to the lack of representation of our artists on television, all the regional arts programs had been discontinued.

“This disenfranchised an audience with an interest in the arts and denied artists the means to reach that audience.

“In our own small way, we decided to do what we could to maintain an archive of creative activity in Wales over the past decade, focusing on the broad range of activity and not just the ‘big names’, from grass roots to major events.

“And now, finally, technology has caught up and a new dynamic platform exists in the shape of AM, so we can begin to provide artists and audiences a regular new regional arts program and fill in some of the gaps left by our broadcasters.

“Noson Gelf / Art Night will bring the creative community together and share exciting new content. At last, our dream is being realised …”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of AM added “It’s very exciting to see Culture Colony once again pushing boundaries and using AM to enrich and improve arts coverage in Wales and people’s accessibility to information about what is happening in the arts in Wales.

“It fills a gaping hole that will not only entertain but also educate and inspire”

Noson Gelf/Art Night will broadcast monthly and launches at 5.30pm on Thursday, June 9th here…….

