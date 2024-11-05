Groundbreaking celebration of inclusive cinema heads to Wales

A one-of-a-kind inclusive cinema event dedicated to promoting and celebrating films made by and with learning disabled and autistic actors and creatives comes to Cardiff later this week.

Unity Film Festival 2024 takes place in Cardiff’s Chapter Arts Centre on November 8 and 9, providing a unique platform for inclusive cinema – promising an inspiring experience for audiences of all backgrounds.

Unity Film Festival is the only festival in Wales that specifically amplifies the voices of learning disabled and autistic actors and creatives.

Representation

The event showcases their talents while addressing industry issues such as inclusive casting practices and the representation of disabled people on screen.

The festival presents the best inclusive films from Wales and around the world, spanning genres from documentaries and animations to dramas and comedies, with a special session tailored for younger audiences. Every film is made by or with people with learning disabilities and/or autism.

Key events

Industry Networking & Panel Discussion: On Friday, November 8th at 2:30pm, the festival will host a panel titled How Far Have We Come? This session will reflect on Hijinx’s 7 Casting Standards, introduced seven years ago, with industry professionals discussing progress, success stories like Craith/Hidden and Ralph & Katie , and ongoing challenges.

A festival with a mission

Hijinx is committed to using Unity Film Festival 2024 to broaden the understanding of inclusive arts and challenge societal perceptions.

The festival aims to showcase the talent of learning disabled and autistic creatives while addressing the systemic barriers they face. This year’s event marks a key step in Hijinx’s strategy to engage a wider audience, both within Wales and globally.

Dan McGowan, Hijinx’s Head of Film, said: “We’ve brought together a fantastic mix of films from across the world, all made by or with people with learning disabilities and/or autism, covering shorts, features, documentaries, animation, drama, comedy, sci-fi… with visiting film makers sharing their processes and behind-the-scenes secrets in Q&A sessions.

“And we’ve been very lucky to have the support of Film Hub Wales, Ffilm Cymru, Bad Wolf, and Arts & Business Cymru. We can’t wait to share it all with audiences.’

Expanding impact

Eloise Tong, Interim CEO of Hijinx added: “After the success of Unity Film Festival’s debut in 2022 as part of Unity Festival, we are excited to see it return as a standalone event.”

Eloise added: “Our aim is to grow the audience, attracting a diverse range of attendees including students, families, and the disabled community. By doing so, we hope to strengthen the festival’s impact and continue raising Hijinx’s profile as a leader in inclusive arts.”

Accessibility

All screenings will be fully accessible, featuring relaxed screenings, captions, and audio descriptions.

British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation and live captions will be available for Q&A sessions and panel discussions, ensuring that the festival is welcoming and inclusive to all.

For full info and to book tickets, visit: Hijinx Unity Film Festival 2024.

For tickets, visit www.hijinx.org.uk/unity-film-festival-2024

