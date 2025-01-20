Gwilym Bowen Rhys shares his most powerful work to date

Stephen Price

Folk singer, Gwilym Bowen Rhys has shared his fifth album with the world today, blending original compositions and traditional songs with folk, bluegrass and baroque influences into his most powerful body of work to date.

Gwilym is joined on the album by Gwen Màiri (lever harp / triple harp / harmonium), Patrick Rimes (fiddle, viola, harmonium, trombone), Ailsa Mair (Viola da Gamba), Will Pound (harmonica, melodeon) and Aled Wyn Hughes (double bass). The collection was recorded at Stiwdio Sain, Llandwrog with Aled Wyn Hughes.

Gwilym Bowen Rhys has established himself as a worthy ambassador for Welsh language and song both at home in Wales and across the world, confirmed by his nomination for the Folk Singer of the Year Award in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and winning the Best Solo Artist Award in the Welsh Folk Awards.

Flying the flag

Performing from Aberystwyth to Argentina, he has represented Wales and the Welsh language in enthralling performances in Paris, the National Eisteddfod, and with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, including singing with Carlos Núñez.

Bringing to life ancient Welsh lyrics and melodies, his music is made unique by his own contemporary approach.

His first album ‘O Groth y Ddaear’ (From The Womb Of The Earth) was released in 2016 and was shortlisted for Best Welsh Language Album of The Year at the National Eisteddfod, helping to establish him as a new and vital voice for the music of Wales.

His previous album ‘Detholiad o Hen Faledi II’ (A selection of Old Welsh Ballads II) was released in March 2022, his second in an album series that focuses on old Welsh ballads which was described by From The Margins as, ‘probably the most complete, bewitching folk album you will hear all year’.

“Feathery thread”

Sharing the news on Instagram, Gwilym wrote: “Well friends, my new album will be flying out into the world on the 20th of Januray!

“Aden (wing) is a collection of old and new, of raucous and melancholy, of heartfelt and of silliness, all tied together by a feathery thread.

“I am quite proud of this collection, and am eternally grateful to the people that has helped me make it. Special thanks to @deirdremckennaart for creating such beautiful cover art, that weaves so many elements of the songs in its veiny leaf-skeleton backdrop.”

Live Dates

Gwilym Bowen Rhys will tour ‘Aden’ in January and February as part of Mentrau Iaith and PYST’s new gig circuit.

23.01 – Neuadd Llannefydd Hall

24.01 – Saith Seren, Wrecsam / Wrexham

25.01 – Cae Cymro, Clawddnewydd

26.01 – The Hand, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant

05.02 – Y Cwtsh, Pontyberem

06.02 – Bank Vault, Aberystwyth

07.02 – Neuadd Goffa, Trefdraeth

08.02 – Cegin Diod, Llandeilo

13.02 – Paradise Garden, Caerdydd / Cardiff

14.02 – The Park, Y Barri

15.02 – Canolfan a Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tudful

Purchase Aden via Bandcamp or stream online.

