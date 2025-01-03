Gwladfa: New docuseries explores the Welsh history of Patagonia

Stephen Price

A new docuseries is set to hit screens this month which explores the impact of Welsh settlers in Patagonia starring Welsh folk singer, Gwilym Bowen Rhys.

The first episode of travelogue series Gwladfa will air on S4C on Monday 6 January, and will see the musician traveling to Patagonia to discover the history of the Welsh settlers who emigrated there in 1865.

The Welsh language is still alive in many areas, and in the first episode, Gwilym’s journey begins at Puerto Madryn where the Mimosa landed in 1865

Growing acclaim

Gwilym Bowen Rhys is a folk singer and musician from Eryri.

His music combines old melodies and lyrics, intricate guitar arrangements, and a rich powerful voice that effortlessly swings from velveteen sweetness to earthy grit.

He travelled to Patagonia back in 2017 to perform in the Welsh speaking community and returned for this highly anticipated docuseries.

In 1865, Welsh settlers arrived in Patagonia on the converted tea-clipper Mimosa to establish the first Welsh-Argentine settlement, Y Wladfa.

The settlers faced many hardships, including a lack of resources and disagreements over land ownership.

However, they were able to establish several Welsh-language towns and schools, and are credited with making farming possible in the region.

Today, around 50,000 Patagonians have Welsh ancestry, and around 5,000 of them speak the Welsh language.

Welsh is taught in schools and colleges in the region, and there is also a bilingual Welsh–Spanish language school in Trelew.

The region receives regular visits from tourists and youth groups from Wales, and the National Orchestra of Wales has toured Patagonia.

The formal Eisteddfod poetry competitions have been revived, and are now bilingual in Welsh and Spanish.

New album

2025 is set to be a busy one for Gwilym Bowen Rhys, as he readies his new album, Aden, for release on 20 January.

He shared: “Well friends, my new album will be flying out into the world on the 20th of January!

“Aden (wing) is a collection of old and new, of raucous and melancholy, of heartfelt and of silliness, all tied together by a feathery thread.

“I am quite proud of this collection, and am eternally grateful to the people that has helped me make it.”

Gwilym will also be performing across the country in 2025. Follow his Instagram to keep up to date.

Pre-order Aden here.

Watch episode one of Gwladfa on S4c at 8pm on Monday 6 January or stream on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer – includes subtitles.

