Gŵyl Mabon set to bring Welsh language festivities to the Rhondda

A newly formed festival is set to take place in the Rhondda next month, with an A-list line-up of Welsh language performers.

Gŵyl Mabon Welsh language festival will be held on Saturday 4 May all day at the Lion Hotel, Treorchy.

Visitors can expect music from some of the most high profile acts working in the Welsh language today such as Gwilym Bowen Rhys and Tara Bandito, as well as a wealth of celebrated Welsh comedians.

One of Wales’ most popular drag performers, Catrin Feelings, will also be making an appearance, and there will also be a whole host of activities for the children, talks and more.

The organisers are hoping that the event will become an annual fixture in the Rhondda calendar and, indeed, the Welsh cultural calendar to showcase Welsh cultural talent.

Sammy, from Ystrad Rhondda said she can’t wait for Gŵyl Mabon. She said: “I love attending Welsh Language festivals, so to have one on the doorstep is a really exciting thing for me.

“With growing numbers attending Welsh language schools locally, it’s an opportunity for many of them to come along too as it’s suitable for all ages – and learners or those aiming to learn are just as welcome.”

Sammy’s son is performing with the school choir in the morning, and she is performing with Côr Cwm Rhondda in the afternoon, making it a truly local and national event all in one.

She added: “I can’t believe that artists like Tara Bandito, Gwilym Bowen Rhys and Hywel Pitts are all going to be in the Rhondda and that it’s free!

“As it’s the first event, we really hope the crowds turn out in support, and judging by the line up it’s going to be a very special day indeed.”

Find out more and see the full lineup and schedule for the day at the Gŵyl Mabon Facebook page.

