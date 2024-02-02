Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn marked in Wales today

02 Feb 2024 3 minute read
Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn

Stephen Price

Whilst many in Wales marked Imbolc and Saint Brigid’s day yesterday, an overlooked Welsh festival, Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn takes place today (2 February) which marks the coming of spring.

Known as Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn or Gŵyl Fair y Canhwyllau (Mary’s Festival of the Start of Spring or Mary’s Festival of the Candles) marks a change in our gardens and woodlands – with spring announcing its imminence with signs of snowdrops, crocuses, blossoms and a flurry of wildlife activity.

Traditionally, at Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn, candles were lit and parlour games player.

Although no longer a fixture on the calendar for most, the tradition has been kept alive at church and chapel, with candle-themes services, typically called Candlemas, taking place to celebrate the date.

Lili wen fach – blodyn yr eira. Image: Stephen Price

Weather divination

According to legend, Saint Brigid visited Wales, crossing the Irish Sea and landing at Trearddur Bay, on Holy Island, Anglesey.

An 8-foot high limestone cross commemorating Brigid is situated above the beach at Trearddur. She is also remembered in the names of the villages of Llansantffraid in Ceredigion, Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain and Llansantffraed in Powys, not to mention St Brides Netherwent and St Brides Wentloog.

Similar to the festival of Saint Brigid, and also sharing the name Gŵyl Ffraed (Bridget’s Feast) in Welsh, a wealth of weather lore exists around Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn.

With days lengthening, many an impatient gardener might get caught out thinking that the only way is up with the temperature, but the festival brings with it a reminder similar to the old saying ‘ne’er to cast a clout till May be out’ – that bad weather, and even snow, aren’t yet off the table.

Traditions

People are said to have traditionally visited holy wells to pray for health while walking ‘sunwise’ (clockwise) around the well.

They might then leave offerings, typically coins or strips of cloth/ribbon. Historically, water from the well was used to bless the home, family members, livestock, and fields.

For many, candles were lit to take comfort in getting through another harsh winter, and to focus on thoughts for the new life spring brings.

For others, it’s cause for giving thanks, a symbol of light in the darkness and a promise that good times are to come. It’s pancake day in just under two weeks after all.

Bendithion Gŵyl Fair Dechrau’r Gwanwyn – Gŵyl Fair blessings!

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Andrew Dixey
Andrew Dixey
2 hours ago

First thing, it should be Gwyl Fair dechrau gwanwyn, not Gwyl Mair…. But as far as I know, the only reference to that name is by Gwallter Mechain (Davies, W., General View of the Agriculture and Domestic Economy of South Wales: Containing the Counties of Brecon, Caermarthen, Cardigan, Glamorgan, Pembroke, Radnor, Volume 1). Only in one carol exists the line ‘Gwyl Fair forwyn, dechrau gwanwyn..’, (Cymru Fyw, 2.02.2023, BBC), which is a poetic description, not a title. But Gwyl Fair y Canhwyllau was, and is, well known.

1
Reply
Stephen Price
Author
Stephen Price
2 hours ago
Reply to  Andrew Dixey

Duly changed and thanks for the further info – will adapt!

1
Reply
Evan Aled Bayton
Evan Aled Bayton
1 hour ago

You overlooked St Brides Netherwent and St Brides Wentloog.

1
Reply
Stephen Price
Author
Stephen Price
1 hour ago
Reply to  Evan Aled Bayton

I shall add it in – it’ll no doubt get shaken off and used again in future years.

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.