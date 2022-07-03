Gŵyl Tawe, Swansea’s Welsh language music festival returns for second year

Gŵyl Tawe, Swansea’s only Welsh language festival, will return to the Railway Inn in Killay on Saturday 9 July hosting a number of bands and performers.

Following on from the mini festival’s debut in 2021 with performances from Bwca, Mari Mathias and Papur Wal, this year’s festival will again include stripped back performances from the best in new Welsh language music, including Los Blancos, Parisa Fouladi, Ynys and Y Dail.

Parisa Fouladi is a Welsh Iranian singer from Cardiff who is described as delivering ‘gorgeous laid-back soulful vocals laid over cool minimal beats.’

Y Dail are from near Pontypridd and their songwriter, Huw Griffiths, writes both Welsh and English songs and says his music is influenced by bands such as Prefab Sprout and Orange Juice.

Ynys is the name of the latest project by Dylan Hughes, formerly of Welsh band Race Horses.

Discussing his psychedelic pop he told Northern Soul “I think there might be a perception in Wales that audiences outside don’t really get Welsh music,”

“I’ve never ever experienced any negativity about singing in Welsh. As you know, Welsh music is not a genre. It’s just the language the words happen to be sung in.”

Los Blancos Gwyn, Dewi, Emyr and Osian have known each other since school days and say that the “band is an extension of that friendship where musical and lyrical honesty are paramount.”

Scenic

Last year’s event featured Bwca, originally a solo act, the brainchild of Steff Rees while at Aberystwyth University.

It soon became a band and Steff hit on the idea of the while reading Ifan Morgan Jones’ novel ‘Dadeni’ and thought it was a good fit for his new project and easy to pronounced for Welsh- and non-Welsh speakers alike.

Situated adjacent to the cycle path in the scenic Clyne Valley and on the edge of the Gower Peninsula, the Railway Inn is only a short cycle or bus ride away from Swansea city centre and offers a wide selection of local beers and refreshments as well as the outdoor events marquee.

The pub opens at midday and the free event runs between 1 and 7 in the afternoon.

Delivered in partnership with Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region and with support from the Summer of Fun programme, there will be specific opportunities for those aged 25 and younger to learn more about the free learn Welsh courses being offered from September.

