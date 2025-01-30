Headliners announced for inaugural Newport free music festival

Three of the rising stars of Welsh music right now are set to top the bill at the Newport’s first free festival music event.

Adwaith, CVC and Lemfreck have been unveiled as the headline performers at the inaugural Newport Music Trail which takes place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 March with live music across city spaces, places and venues.

The Corn Exchange, Le Pub, The Cab and Rootys are leading the way in hosting a growing number of gigs, and you can expect more venue announcements soon.

Newport Music Trail promises a wide range of genres, with an overarching aim to showcase local and Welsh musical talent. You’ll be able to hop between gigs and venues, just like you would between stages at a festival, offering a whole new music experience in Newport – and all for free.

The first wave of support acts have also been revealed with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Some of the bands performing include:

Adjua, Campfire Social, Eurekas, Luke RV, Only Way Out, Parcs, Pizzatramp, Positive Reaction, Sage Todz, Simple As, Siula, State of Decay, State Sanctioned Violence, Swear Down, Teethin, The Family Battenberg, The Rogues, Thronk, VHS, Wyr, Anwar, Blu, Bruna Garcia, DJ Shai, DJ Treubeats, FernQuest, Miss Faithee, Murkage, Shantz, Skuzzy, Truth, Yung Tay.

Councillor Emma Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and communication, said: “We’re so excited to be announcing the amazing acts that will be headlining Newport Music Trail. Our aim with this event is to bring in artists who are already making a name for themselves, coupled with showcasing local, Welsh and upcoming talent.

“To have Adwaith, CVC and Lemfreck taking centre stage is fantastic and our growing line-up of support acts is set to deliver our promise of everything from punk to grime, funk to hip-hop, rock to pop, emo to country, and more.

“Personally, I can’t wait to welcome Newport’s very own Lemfreck back to the city for what will be his be his homecoming gig, hot on the heels of winning the Welsh Music Prize last year.

She added: “Our thanks go to our partners at FOCUS Wales who have helped secure such an epic line-up.

“A recent article in NME acknowledged how our small music venues are reaffirming Newport’s storied status as a producer of musical talent and described us as a city that breathes. Newport Music Trail is another exciting development that builds on our vibrant grassroots music scene and will boost the beating heart of the city through music.”

