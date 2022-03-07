Heritage railway exhibition opens at Welsh museum

A new heritage railway exhibition has opened at a Welsh museum.

The exhibition, titled Along Lost Lines, at Llangollen Museum, is being staged by a Llangollen Railway volunteer.

The historic display has been set by Peter Dickinson, who is a founding member of the railway’s Heritage Group.

It includes a range of artefacts, posters and exhibits relating to the old railway line, and charts its history, which links Ruabon with the coast at Barmouth.

According to Llanblogger, the joint collaboration between the museum and the Llangollen Railway Heritage Group, includes some original parts from Queen Victoria’s Royal Train from 1897. They are being shown in public for the first time.

The exhibition, which is open now, runs until April 3, and entry is free.

The museum is open from 11-4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

