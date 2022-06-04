Highest attendance yet at Urdd Eisteddfod as 118,000 visit the festival

More people than ever visited the Urdd Eisteddfod this year – the first for three years after the previous two events were cancelled by the Covid pandemic.

Access to the festival in Denbighshire was free, which resulted in 118,000 visiting the site. The festival usually attracts around 90,000 people a year.

Thousands of competitors from across Wales had the opportunity to perform on stage in one of the three pavilions, a new development that was a “major success” according to event organisers.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “We are extremely grateful to the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles and the Welsh Government for enabling us to offer free entry to this year’s Eisteddfod.

“Free entry has helped attract more visitors and competitors from all parts of Wales. We’ve seen such a diverse audience attend the Eisteddfod – it really has been a festival for all.”

‘Grateful’

Siân Eirian, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod and the Arts said: “As organisers we’re delighted that the experiment of having three pavilions rather than one, and to offer a stage for everyone, has been a major success and welcomed by our competitors. We will continue with this development as we organise Carmarthenshire’s Urdd Eisteddfod in 2023.

“Several new and exciting elements have been introduced on the Eisteddfod Maes this year, but as all good events, the Urdd will assess and evaluate all developments before deciding which new elements will be adopted next year and into the future.

“We’re extremely grateful to all the teachers, trainers, parents, and carers for working so hard to teach, create and train the competitors over the last few months, ensuring the high standard and success of this very special Eisteddfod. I would also like to thank all our sponsors and partners for their support, and of course, to all the staff and volunteers for all their hard work.”

Another first for the Eisteddfod was Triban Festival. On Friday night, Tara Bandito was joined on stage by Eden, and Yws Gwynedd closed the evening with everyone’s favourite, Sebona Fi.

Tonight, N’Famady Koyuate will perform his fusion of Mandingue African and western European jazz, pop, indie and funk arrangements.

And as part of Triban Festival’s nostalgic offer, Tecwyn Ifan, as well as Dilwyn Siôn, will be performing ahead of Adwaith and Eden’s line-up to end the Saturday night.

Next year the Urdd Eisteddfod will be held in Carmarthenshire between 29 May – 3 June 2023.

