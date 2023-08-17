Hip Hop culture celebrated in new interactive exhibition

The 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture will be celebrated in Wrexham with a new interactive exhibition.

People coming along to the Hip Hop Cymru Wales event can see re-enactments of rap performances, dance battles and paint-jams.

The exhibition is being run by Avant Cymru with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Visitors can also learn to break with BBoy S’Mowg, draw, write and dance, leave lyrics on the lyrics wall and plug into podcasts from stories from across Wales.

New York

50 years ago on 11 August 1973, the elements of what we know today as Hip Hop music first came together when DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell held a Back to School Jam in the Bronx, New York.

Avant Cymru have been working with Hip Hop partners such as Larynx Entertainment Wrexham, Oner signs Swansea, Dime One Old Colwyn and community partners to build and deliver the Hip Hop Cymru Wales exhibition.

Avant Cymru said “We are celebrating that event and its heritage and Wales’ contribution to Hip Hop culture with Hip Hop Cymru Wales at Eagles Meadow.

“Please come along and find out about Wales’ rich Hip Hop culture and you can hear and see the stories of

people and objects and photos from across Wales – we’re looking forward to seeing you and hearing your stories.”

The exhibition is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 11:30 – 5pm at Eagles Meadow, Wrexham.

