Hip-hop pioneers recognised for lifetime contributions by Welsh Music Prize

Welsh hip-hop pioneers DJ Jaffa and Eric Martin will receive the Welsh Music Inspiration award for their career-long contributions to the music scene in Wales at next month’s Welsh Music Prize.

The awards ceremony, presented by BBC Radio 1 presenter Siân Eleri, takes place at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on 8 October kicking off Llais Festival as part of Cardiff Music City Festival. Shortlisted artists Aleighcia Scott, Gruff Rhys, HMS Morris and Lemfreck are among the live performers ahead of the award of the £10,000 prize for the best album made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world this past year.

The prize is supported by Creative Wales, Cardiff Council, PRS for Music, PPL and Help Musicians and forms part of the Cardiff Music City Festival.

Pioneers

Eric Martin (also known as MC Eric and Me One) is a Welsh-born Jamaican vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music producer, who rose to prominence for his work for the Belgian-based recording act Technotronic in the late 1980s and early 1990s, co-writing their classic “Pump Up The Jam” multi-platinum album which sold over 14m copies worldwide in its first year.

DJ Jaffa, (also known as Jason Farrell) is a Cardiff-based producer who’s been DJing since 1985 who broke onto the scene shortly after with Eric Martin and their mixes of reggae and hip-hop. Both are widely credited with pioneering the hip-hop scene in Wales.

Previous winners of the Welsh Music Inspiration Award have included Dafydd Iwan, David Edwards and Pat Morgan from Datblygu, The Alarm singer Mike Peters, Meredydd Evans and Phylis Kinney and Meic Stevens.

“Blessed”

Reacting to the news of his recognition Eric Martin said: “I feel blessed to have been part of a young, vibrant, hip-hop scene in Wales. To be seen as a point from which these current, musical breadcrumbs emanate is an honour. I’m both humbled and grateful.”

DJ Jaffa said: “This is such an honour, I would never have thought back in the 80s that I’d still be as passionate as I am about DJing, hip-hop and black music in general, especially music coming out of Wales.”

The Welsh Music Prize ceremony will also see the Triskel Award presented to emerging artists Adjua, Voya and WRKHOUSE. The Triskel Award is presented annually at the ceremony to three artists with the support of the charity Help Musicians. It aims to provide vital resources and guidance to develop and progress their musical careers.

Adjua is a Welsh/Ghanaian songwriter with a unique indie/grunge R&B sound. Voya are Linford Hydes and Eddie Al-Shakarchi, whose music embodies stylish, dark electronica, melodic synth-pop and new-wave. WRKHOUSE’s brand of atmospheric, groove-heavy alt-pop has placed them firmly among Wales’ next generation of exciting artists. All three acts will perform live at the ceremony.

Barriers

Laurie Oliva, Director of Services & Research for Help Musicians said: “We are delighted to be returning to the Welsh Music Prize this year to support the winners of the Triskel Award 2024.

“Our research shows that 80% of musicians face at least one or more career-restricting barriers, so we know how pivotal this kind of support and recognition is for artists’ future careers. With such a wealth of promising talent coming out of Wales; a country with a rich, diverse musical history, we’re excited to see what comes next for Adjua, Wrkhouse and Voya.”

Hot-on-the-heels from supporting Foo Fighters on their stadium tour over the summer, Valleys alt-rock three-piece Chroma have been awarded support from the PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund. The fund is run by the PRS Foundation in partnership with PPL and Creative Wales and offers grants for recording, touring and marketing to artists breaking through to the next level of their careers. CHROMA will also perform on the night they’re also nominated for the Welsh Music Prize itself, having been shortlisted for their album Ask For Angela.

PPL Chief Membership & People Officer Kate Reilly said: “We are delighted to support the Welsh Music Prize, with the shortlist once again shining a spotlight on the best music made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world over the past 12 months. We look forward to celebrating them all at the ceremony in October. Pob lwc!”

Speaking of their support for the prize as partners, Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant said: “On behalf of Creative Wales, I’m proud to support the Welsh Music Prize again this year. It’s a fantastic night that celebrates excellence and creativity in Welsh Music and showcases the diversity of genres and artists making such exciting music in Wales today.

“Congratulations to the Triskel award winners for being recognised as important emerging artists, and best of luck to the shortlisted acts”

John Hendrickse, Grants & Programmes Manager at PRS Foundation said: “We’re delighted to be part of this year’s Welsh Music Prize and supporting the new ‘PPL Momentum Music Award’ at the ceremony.

“Wales has a fantastic history of producing incredible era defining music creators and since Creative Wales and Arts Council of Wales partnered on our tipping point PPL Momentum Music Fund in 2018, 9% of the UK -wide grantees of the initiative have been based in Wales.

“Additionally, we’re proud to have created the targeted PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator initiative in 2022 with Arts Council of Wales, which has also supported 14 talented Wales-based artists reach that tipping point as well as 5 industry professionals in the Wales music scene.”

John Hywel Morris, Senior Relationship Manager – Wales, PRS for Music, said: “The Welsh Music Prize is an important date in the industry calendar, providing a platform that celebrates the unique voices and artistic styles found across the Welsh music scene. We are proud to continue our support of these awards which highlight our talented Welsh songwriter and composer community at its creative best.”

Speaking on behalf of Cardiff Music City Festival, Cardiff Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas said: “The Welsh Music Prize is a fantastic platform for artists to reach new audiences as well as offering an opportunity to celebrate the real depth of musical talent we have in Wales, and right here in Cardiff.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support for the prize again, this year as part of the first ever Cardiff Music City Festival, as we continue our music strategy work to ensure music remains the beating heart of the city and talent thrives.”

Welsh Music Prize Performance Line-up

Aleighcia Scott

Chroma

Gruff Rhys

HMS Morris

Lemfreck

Adjua

WRKHOUSE

Voya

Tickets are available here at £10 adult/£8 under 30s.

Welsh Music Prize 2024 Shortlist

Aleighcia Scott – Windrush Baby Listen

Angharad – Motherland Listen

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Skinwalker Listen

CHROMA – Ask for Angela Listen

Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog – Mynd â’r tŷ am dro Listen

Elkka – Prism of Pleasure Listen

Georgia Ruth – Cool Head Listen

Gruff Rhys – Sadness Sets Me Free Listen

HMS Morris – Dollar Lizard Money Zombie Listen

L E M F R E C K – BLOOD SWEAT & FEARS Listen

Mellt – Dim Dwywaith Listen

Pys Melyn – Bolmynydd Listen

Skindred – Smile Listen

Slate – Deathless Listen

Ynys – Dosbarth Nos Listen

