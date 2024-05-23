Hit BBC comedy Mammoth to return for second series

Hit comedy Mammoth, about a PE teacher from the 70s getting a second chance at life, will return for a second series on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.

The return of Mammoth, made by BBC Studios Comedy Productions, was announced at the BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow, reinforcing the BBC’s commitment to original comedy content across the UK.

In the first series, Tony Mammoth (Mike Bubbins), a PE teacher believed to have perished in an avalanche during a school trip in 1979, attempted to rebuild his life after miraculously returning from the dead when his body is discovered frozen in time.

In the seventies he was a carefree Cardiff bachelor, teaching PE and generally living la vida loca. In 2024, he thought the world would still be his oyster, but Mammoth never really liked oysters, he was more of a pint and a packet of crisps sort of bloke. All he wanted was his old life back; the same job, the same clothes, the same car and the same soundtrack.

Drawing critical and audience acclaim, the combination of an innovative plot and laugh out loud comedy kept viewers hooked. The series saw Mike Bubbins starring as Tony Mammoth alongside Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) as his daughter Mel. Joel Davison starred as Mel’s son Theo and Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) was Mammoth’s long-suffering best friend Roger.

The first two episodes of Mammoth have so far seen an average 7-day audience of 1.2M, above the average for BBC Two comedy and with strong performance for Welsh audiences. Mammoth has the strongest Welsh skew of any BBC comedy over the last 12 months.

Writer and performer, Mike Bubbins, says: “It’s been amazing to see how audiences have got behind this show. They’ve clearly got great taste! So, it’s a no-brainer to get Mammoth, the big character with the even bigger moustache back to create more laughs. I’ve got some massive moments up my sleeve for series two.”

Sian Gibson, says: “I had so much fun working with Mike and the team and I’m so excited that we get to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, says: “It’s been thrilling to see audiences tune in in impressive numbers and quickly embrace Tony Mammoth’s timeless charm. Mike Bubbins, Paul Doolan and the BBC Studios team delivered a fantastic sitcom packed with laughs, and we can’t wait to see more of Mammoth’s retro antics.”

Paul Forde, Commissioning Editor for Comedy, BBC Wales, says: “We’re thrilled that another series of Mammoth is coming to our screens. The audience have been asking if there will be another series and we’re hugely excited to be able to say ‘yes there will!’”

Steven Canny, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Comedy Productions, says: “From the very start, making Mammoth has been a total pleasure and privilege. We’re delighted to be returning for another series and we’re also delighted to have the chance to see how much of Mike’s wardrobe and belongings we can cram in next time.”

Production is set to get underway in 2025 and further casting will be announced in due course.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

