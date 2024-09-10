Hit Welsh drama Pren ar y Bryn set to delight US audiences

Stephen Price

BritBox has struck a deal to bring the critically acclaimed dark comedy drama, Pren ar y Bryn (Tree on a Hill) to its American service.

The international streamer will launch the original Welsh language version of the runaway hit series in the U.S. soon, along with British drama, Captivated following the deal with distributor All3Media International.

Speaking to Deadline, Jennifer Askin, SVP North America at All3Media International, said: “I’m thrilled our brilliant partners at BritBox are bringing Captivated and Tree on a Hill to audiences across the U.S.

“Both titles are from award-winning producers known for their enthralling storytelling and premium productions and I have every confidence they will offer BritBox audiences superb entertainment.”

“Joy in the absurd”

Welsh language drama Pren ar y Bryn comes from Hinterland/Y Gwyll creator Ed Thomas and is produced by Fiction Factory.

The drama is billed as “a rich mix of dark humor, unique characters and a touch of the absurd, as it follows the lives of two unlikely heroes, whose quiet existence is changed in an instant when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

The series was filmed at the top of the Swansea valley in and around Ystradgynlais and Abercrave, where the writer and director spent his formative years, and whose family ran a butcher shop for over a century.

Ed Thomas shared: “It’s a big little story about change where resilience and a healthy sense of the absurd are worth holding onto when the world all around you just stops making sense.

“We’re thrilled that Britbox U.S. has picked it up.

”Shot in our hometown on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, it shows how the small, local and authentic can have an international reach and appeal.”

A press release for the TV series reads: ‘To many in the fading frontier town of Penwyllt, a way of life seems to be changing in front of their eyes and no one feels this more acutely than long married couple Margaret and Clive Lewis, who suddenly find themselves slap bang in the middle of a mystery that gets the whole town buzzing and looking over their shoulders. But thankfully this lot know how to find joy in the absurd and light in the darkest of places.

‘Pren ar y Bryn invites you to enter the colourful world of Penwyllt, a town inspired by the place where Ed Thomas grew up, infused by a delightful touch of the absurd.’

Stellar cast

The show features a stellar ensemble cast including Nia Roberts, Rhodri Meilir, Richard Harrington, Suzanne Packer and Hannah Daniel, and the story is described as ‘brimming with warmth, humour and lovable people along the way’.

Nia Roberts, who plays Margaret Lewis in the series said: “There is a plot that will keep people on the edge of their seats, but it’s also a drama about middle-aged people – something that we don’t see enough. It’s quirky, and it’s going to make people cry, laugh…It’s unique!”

When asked to describe the series, actress Hannah Daniel who plays Sylvia simply said: “It’s Ystradgynlais on Acid.”

Pren Ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill is a Fiction Factory co-production with S4C, BBC Wales and All3Media International with support from Tinopolis and Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

For UK viewers, watch the critically acclaimed series on demand on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer now.

