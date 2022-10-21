Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny to receive special national award from the people of Wales

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny will soon receive special award from the people of Wales.

To recognise the massive contribution they have made putting Wales on a global platform, S4C, the national broadcaster of Wales has partnered with the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and Urdd, the largest youth organisation in Europe to present the duo the “Diolch y Ddraig” (Dragon Award).

The award represents a national appreciation for the sensitivity and respect shown by Reynolds and McElhenny to Wales and their support of the unique culture Wales has to offer on a global platform, they said.

Since purchasing the Welsh Football club Wrexham AFC, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheeny have used their global celebrity status to promote Wales and the Welsh language.

Their hit series Welcome to Wrexham, which documents the teams progress in its first season (now up for a Critics Choice Award) integrates the Welsh language into the telling of the story of one of the oldest football clubs in the world, including a special episode taking the history and language of the small passionate nation to a global audience.

Noel Mooney, CEO of the Football Association of Wales said: “The FAW are absolutely delighted to see Rob and Ryan recognised for their role in these special times for football in Cymru (Wales) and for Cymru’s growing place on the world stage.

“We live in exciting times with passionate organisations and people working together to build momentum behind the promotion of our culture, history, and language. Cymru is a special land and football is playing a leading role bringing Cymru to the world.

“With Rob & Ryan leading Wrexham into the light and Cymru heading for the World Cup, we look forward to celebrating this recognition along with our friends in S4C.”

‘Passionate’

This award will be given as part of the Wales to the World New York Concert November 14th in Sony Hall, Times Sq. This star-studded, televised event will showcase the very best of Welsh talent, culture and language and will be broadcast on S4C on the 20th of November, the evening before the debut Wales V’s USA World Cup football match in Qatar.

Sir Bryn Terfel will lead the celebrations, alongside a host of contemporary Welsh artists as they celebrate the very best of Wales ahead of the US clash.

Sian Doyle, Chief Executive, S4C said : “S4C are delighted to be recognising the contribution that Rob and Ryan have made by inspiring a whole generation to celebrate and embrace Wales to the World.

“Their passion for Wrexham, including learning Welsh, one of the oldest living languages in Europe, has shone a light on Welsh football as we head into the World Cup.

“Wales may be small, but we are passionate and fiercely proud of our language and culture. As the leading broadcaster for Wales, we are honoured to recognise their contribution by saying “Diolch” (thank you) at our star-studded gala event.”

