Horizons celebrates 10th year with £60k funding for 34 artists

Horizons, the flagship project for showcasing the best of Welsh music, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Over the past decade, the project has played a vital role in supporting and amplifying the voices of Welsh artists and labels, fostering a thriving and diverse music scene across the country. Horizons Launchpad Fund, part of Horizons – a partnership between BBC Cymru Wales and the Arts Council of Wales – invests in and platforms original Welsh music talent.

Horizons Launchpad Fund has announced awards totalling £60,000 to 34 emerging artists and labels across Wales.

This year’s cohort of supported artists includes Marged, a member of Self Esteem, known for her captivating vocals and mesmerising stage presence; LUVLY, a multi-instrumentalist creating immersive soundscapes blending Afrocentric rhythms with contemporary beats; Monet, an experimental post-punk quartet; Brynrefail-based singer-songwriter Buddug; and Korrupted, a leading figure in Wrexham’s rap community.

During the past ten years, Horizons has provided direct support to over 450 artists, significantly investing in the Welsh music ecosystem. Notable artists supported over the years include Adwaith, L E M F R E C K, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Sage Todz, Panic Shack and Melin Melyn. This vital funding has empowered artists to develop their careers, enabling them to spend time in studios, promote releases, purchase equipment and produce music videos.

Bethan Elfyn, Project Manager with Horizons said: “After celebrating a decade of Horizons recently, it’s wonderful to start this new year celebrating and discovering a whole host of new talent. It feels like an incredibly exciting time for music in Wales and we’re delighted to be able to support this group of artists this year in a practical, tangible way. As always our gratitude to our partners at BBC Cymru Wales and the Arts Council of Wales who encourage such early stages of creativity in the arts through this fund, and have supported Horizons for the last incredible 10 years of talent development.”

The funds for Horizons Launchpad are made possible through the National Lottery, allocated by Arts Council of Wales.

Lisa Matthews, Portfolio Manager with Arts Council of Wales said: “It’s been a privilege to continue to collaborate with BBC Cymru Wales to support such a strong, diverse, and exciting range of music creators in Wales this year through Launchpad and the broader work of Horizons. This has been made possible thanks to the funding received from the National Lottery. We look forward to seeing and hearing the results of this investment in new creative talent.”

Llinos Emanuel from Carmarthen, one of this year’s funding recipients, said: “I’m over the moon to have been selected as one of the Launchpad awardees for 2025. This is going to be such a game changer for the trajectory of my career, I can’t wait to get into the studio and record my new project. Thank you so much Horizons.”

Another artist to receive funding, LUVLY, said: “With the Horizons Launchpad Fund, I’m excited to bring Cardiff’s creative community together for a collaborative project that amplifies local talent, celebrates culture, and shapes the next big sound from the UK.”

Independent music website, Klust said, “The Launchpad Fund will enable us to further develop UNTRO as a concept and support new Welsh language artists to record, produce and release their very first tracks. I’m looking forward to seeing the system grow in 2025 and being able to support the next wave of artists taking their first steps in releasing music in Wales.”

The 34 recipients of the Horizons Launchpad 2025 fund are:

Bau Cat: Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Ben Ellis: Llanishen, Cardiff

Blue Amber: Cardiff

Bruna Garcia: Cardiff

Buddug: Brynrefail, Gwynedd

Charlie J: Bridgend

Cyn Cwsg: Cardiff

Dan’s People: Cardiff

em koko: Cardiff

Freyja Elsy: Cardiff

Guilty Party: Bedwas, Caerphilly

Jessika Kay: Cardiff

Klust / UNTRO: Cardiff

Korrupted: Wrexham

lemongel: Cardiff

LICO: Merthyr Tydfil

Llinos Emanuel: Carmarthen

LOYD: Barry

LUVLY: Cardiff

Małgola, No: Cardiff

Malika blu: Cardiff

Marged: Cardiff

Moletrap: Beulah, Powys

Monet: Cardiff

Nancy Williams: Merthyr Tydfil

Nathan Misra: Barry

Ofnus: Cardiff

Plastic Estate: Cardiff

Pseudo Cool: Cardiff

Shale: Cardiff

SHLUG: Cardiff

Sleep Outside: Cardiff

Source: Cardiff

Talulah: Llangollen, Denbighshire

