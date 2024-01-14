House to Home: An exhibition by people with experience of homelessness launches at the National Waterfront Museum

Homeless charity Crisis has launched a new exhibition on showcasing the artistic talents of people who have experienced homelessness in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

The charity’s South Wales Skylight, based in Swansea, offers people who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness a range of support including one to one advice and guidance, help with finding and maintaining a home and learning and employment opportunities.

The Skylight also runs arts and crafts courses where members can enjoy a creative outlet. For many who are sofa surfing or staying in temporary accommodation, creating art can also be a way to bring a sense of home to unsuitable living conditions and support health and wellbeing.

This new exhibition, created by people facing homelessness, challenges visitors to carefully consider what makes a house a home, while also showcasing a range of artistic skills.

The installation displays the inside of a home, which alongside other household items, proudly displays wallpaper carefully curated from street rubbings taken from across Swansea, lighting created from recycled bottles and a rug made from recycled materials.

Arts Co-Ordinator, Esther Ley said: “I’m so proud to be launching this exhibition, and of all the wonderfully talented artists who worked so hard to create this incredible space.”

“In addition to providing practical help and support, I’m so pleased that our Skylight can also offer art classes, which often provide a creative and therapeutic outlet from the traumatic situations our members are facing.”

“Not having a place to call home can feel incredibly displacing. For many of our members, creating beautiful pieces like those on display helps them to feel a bit more at home in the often temporary and stark conditions they are having to stay in.”

“This exhibition highlights the incredible artistic talent among our members and provokes people to think differently about homelessness. A house is more than a roof over your head, it is a place to call home and we invite the viewer to consider what home means to them.”

Crisis is the national charity for people facing homelessness across Wales, Scotland and England. The charity provides services directly to people experiencing homelessness at their Skylight centres, carry out research into the causes and consequences of homelessness, and campaign for the changes needed to end it.

The House to Home exhibition is running at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea until 17 March 2024 with support from Amgueddfa Cymru, University of Wales Trinity Saint David: Swansea College of Art and Oakdale Trust.

For more information on the support offered at the Crisis South Wales Skylight in Swansea, please visit: Crisis in Wales | Crisis UK | Together we will end homelessness

