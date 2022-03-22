Hugh Grant shuts down rumours he will be new Doctor Who

Hugh Grant has shut down rumours that he was ‘in talks’ to become the new Doctor Who.

Stories surfaced in a number of British newspapers that the Notting Hill and Paddington star was to in discussions to become the latest actor to play the BBC Timelord when the present incumbent Jodie Whittaker departs the role later this year.

However, in response to a story in The Guardian, Grant took to Twitter late last night to debunk the story.

He wrote: ‘Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from.’

Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022

Ruminating over who the new resident of the Tardis has become something of an obsession for fans of the show and media alike.

Plenty of names have been linked with the role include Welsh star Michael Sheen and his best mate David Tennant, who famously played the 10th Doctor but has been linked to the role once more due to former show runner Russell T. Davies returning to spearhead the 60th anniversary season, which will begin filming at Wolf Studios Wales in 2023. Tennant played the Doctor when Davies wrote the series.

Ironically, Hugh Grant actually did play Doctor Who – in 1999 as part of Comic Relief, which featured a number of Doctors, including Rowan Atkinson, Richard E Grant Jim Broadbent and Joanna Lumley, with Welsh actor Johnathan Pryce playing The Master.

Titled ‘The Curse Of Fatal Death’, this Comic Relief special episode was written by future show runner Steven Moffat.

There had been lots of reaction to the suggestion of Grant playing the Doctor, until his own late night denial, with one wag suggesting that if he were to get the role, Paddington should play The Master.

For now the rumour mill keeps on rolling to the big reveal of the actor to become the 14th Doctor.

Given the unveiling of recent incumbents in the role such as Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker, it’s unlikely to be anyone who has so far been touted publicly in the media.

And let’s be honest – that’s the way it should be.

