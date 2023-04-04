Huw Edwards meets Welsh street artist who painted a mural of him

He’s a news titan, a Welsh icon and one of the greatest broadcasters of his generation – and now he’s been immortalised in a mural in his home village.

Painted by famed Welsh street artist Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins the artwork of the newsreader is part of a larger mural celebrating Edwards’ home village of Llangennech, near Llanelli.

“It was great to meet him,” said street artist Jenks. “Someone passed my details onto him and he got in touch after me saying I’d love to have a pic with him next to it.

“I’m so glad he liked it. He even brought his mum along too.”

Posting a pic on Facebook of the pair, Jenks wrote: ‘Thank you soooo much to Huw Edwards today for catching up and coming to see the Llangennech mural.

‘Thank goodness he liked it or I could have been reported missing on the news at 10 tonight!’

Jenks also posted a video of the whole mural in an underpass in the village and explained how it came together.

“The mural came about by a local councillor asking to breathe some fresh air into a local underpass as it was looking a bit worse for wear,” he said.

“She requested things to do with the local community. Llangennech church, river and and old colliery that once functioned here were thrown into the mix.

“Then some sports’ representations were added, rugby and football, and I did some digging online and found the Huw Edwards link so I added that in myself and I also found that the railway line through Llangennech was quite important so the steam train was added in too with a view to make it look as if it was coming out of the wall.

“This project had been spoken about some time ago but I had to do some research into undercoat paint as other tiled subways I’ve worked on the paint has started coming off. So I needed to get this right as I wanted the art to last as long as possible.

“I hope it’s brightened up this little space for the locals that use it all the time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

