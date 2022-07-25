Huw Edwards offers his services as presenter of Eurovision – in Cardiff

He’s a man for all seasons, a proven broadcaster with gravitas who can handle all occasions, but just imagine Huw Edwards hosting Eurovision in Cardiff.

If that doesn’t get you excited then nothing will.

As debate rages over where next year’s Eurovision Song Contest should be held after it was announced the United Kingdom would host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, the Welsh broadcaster threw his hat into the ring to host the event – if it came to Cardiff.

Writing in response to a tweet which outlined why Cardiff was the ideal destination for Eurovision, the news presenter said: ‘This is so obviously right 👇🏻 and your presenter is standing by’ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

This was despite Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphing at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK’s Sam Ryder coming runner-up.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK – more than any other country.

The bidding process to select the host city will begin this week and will be jointly managed by the BBC and EBU.

The winner would require a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.

The Welsh Government today confirmed it could bid to host the event. A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We remain open to discussions around bringing exciting major events to Wales. As ever, any discussion would involve full engagement with partners, assessment of likely costs and benefits and consideration of a detailed technical specification.”

The Principality Stadium last month stated that it would love to host the competition. A spokesperson for the venue said: “We would relish the opportunity to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. We have a 20-year history of successfully hosting the biggest music artists and sporting events in the world; and to add Eurovision, the world’s biggest and much-loved music competition to the list, would be the cherry on top of the last two decades.”

In a statement, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.”

This year’s contest in May saw Ryder top the jury vote before Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall following a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

They had been the frontrunners since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February – which prompted organisers to ban the Russian entrant from competing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

