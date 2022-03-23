Huw Stephens and Aleighcia Scott to present Radio Wales evening show

Welsh broadcaster Huw Stephens and Cardiff singer songwriter Aleighcia Scott will be the new presenters of the Evening Show on BBC Radio Wales commencing on April 4.

From Monday to Wednesday at 7pm, Huw will be bringing listeners the latest Welsh music meanwhile Horizons artist Aleighcia will be taking control of the mic every Thursday.

Huw said: “I love radio and I love Wales so I’m very excited to be on BBC Radio Wales. The show is produced in Wrexham, presented in Cardiff and I can’t wait to play the best new Welsh music, talk to the massive music names coming to Wales this year as live music properly gets going again, and talk to some really interesting guests. It’s going to be fun!”

Culture

Aleighcia said: “I am really excited to be hosting a show on BBC Radio Wales and joining the team. As a young artist growing up in Cardiff, with family roots from Trelawny in Jamaica, I have been given plenty of support and encouragement from everyone around me including BBC Radio Wales. I am delighted to be hosting my own show where I can share my love of music and culture with the BBC Radio Wales family.”

Head of BBC Radio Wales Colin Paterson added: “Huw Stephens is one of the leading voices in music broadcasting of his generation. His knowledge, passion and expertise make him the ideal person to champion new music.

“Aleighcia is an exciting new talent, with an infectious energy. Collectively, the new Evening Show presenters add depth and range to the mix of music programmes on BBC Radio Wales.”

Listeners can tune into the Evening Show on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds.

