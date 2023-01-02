“I was at my lowest, but now I’m at my highest” – S4C weight loss star urges others to volunteer for new series

A Welsh mother who starred in a TV health transformation show is urging people to volunteer to be part of the new series.

Wendy Thomas put her name forward for S4C’s FFIT Cymru after suffering the effects of Long Covid.

The 58-year-old was rushed to hospital with Covid-19 in 2020 and her mental health began deteriorating shortly after.

Wendy volunteered to be a part of the show and a team of experts supported her recovery with exercise regimes and healthy menu plans.

She manged to lose two stone and one pound during the seven weeks of the series and has continued to lose weight since the show ended.

Psychologist Dr Ioan Rees, personal trainer Rae Carpenter and dietician Beca Lyne-Pirkis, worked on the show and supported Wendy’s journey to better physical and mental health.

Unforgettable experince

Wendy Thomas said: “After having Covid, I had never felt so sick and it scared the hell out of me.

“Losing weight wasn’t important at the start, it was about sorting my head out. But after a

session with Dr Ioan, everything slotted into place for me, mentally.”

Before her FFIT Cymru journey, Wendy weighed 13 stone and two lbs and had a fitness level similar to someone over the age of 79.

Since the series ended, Wendy has continued to stay fit by climbing mountains, going to spin classes and coasteering and now weighs nine stone and nine pounds.

Wendy said: “This has been an unforgettable experience. When I started it, I thought ‘I can

never do this’ and it wasn’t easy.

“There were a few days when I had to push through the clouds to see the sun. But it was all worth it.

Life is worth living now

“This year, I was at my lowest, but now I’m at my highest. Before, I felt like I was just existing, but life is worth living now.”

Wendy has since had the words “let it go” tattooed as a permanent reminder and tribute to the S4C show and the positive effect it had on her life.

Psychologist, Dr Ioan Rees said: “When we first met and started working together, there were many things mentally that limited Wendy’s life and health. But she managed to get over them during the series and get a personal breakthrough.

Personal trainer, Rae Carpenter added: “I can’t: That’s not in Wendy’s vocabulary anymore, at all.

“Her commitment over the last six months has been huge, and absolutely inspiring. She 58,

but I believe she’s going to show everyone that 60 is the new 40.”

S4C is now accepting applications for FFIT Cymru’s new series here.

