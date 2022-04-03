‘Iconic’ tribute to Ray Gravell unveiled on wall of rugby club in his home village of Mynyddygarreg

A stunning tribute to Ray Gravell has been unveiled in his home village of Mynyddygarreg.

Artists Steve Jenkins revealed the artwork created by Karl Morgan on the wall of the village rugby club, within sight of his childhood home.

“This morning’s painting was a good fun one,” Steve Jenkins said. “It’s a tribute to the late great Ray Gravell. It’s located in Mynyddygarreg, his home village and we’ve chosen the spot of the local Rugby club to site it!

“Ray will be keeping a watchful eye over the field and players and it can also be seen from his house.”

He thanked Karl Morgan of Facing West Prints for the design and Rhin Forrester of Mynyddygarreg RFC for allowing it to be painted at “this mega cool location”.

Karl Morgan said he was “feeling quite emotional today” as the artwork was revealed.

“Well, it’s finally found a home. My Grav design is on Mynyddygarreg Rugby Club proudly overlooking the field. Thanks to Steve Jenkins who did the dirty work!”

Llanelli Senedd Member Lee Waters described the artwork as “just brilliant”. “This could become iconic. Hats off to Steve Jenkins. A stylish tribute to the great Grav, and there could be no better location – on the club wall facing the field, within sight of Ray’s family home in Mynyddygarreg.”

The rugby legend and Welsh hero died in 2007 aged 56, and is already remembered with a statue outside Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. As well as his extraordinary contribution to Llanelli Rugby Club, Wales and the British and Irish Lions, Grav was also famed for his work off the pitch during a successful career as a commentator, broadcaster and actor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

