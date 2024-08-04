Iconic Welsh rock-opera wows opening night Eisteddfod crowd

A sell-out audience gave a brand-new adaptation of the iconic story of Nia Ben Aur a warm reception after its first performance at the National Eisteddfod Pavilion.

First performed half a century ago Nia Ben Aur was the first rock opera to be written in Welsh. It was written by Tecwyn Ifan, Cleif Harpwood, Phil Edwards and Alun ‘Sbardun’ Huws.

Popular folk and rock groups such as Edward H Dafis, Hergest, Ac Eraill and Sidan took part in the show at the Bro Myrddin National Eisteddfod in Carmarthen.

While it was only performed once in 1974, the songs from the rock opera were recorded by Sain and released as an LP which became very well-known.

The show itself has become a popular choice for schools and amateur dramatic societies in Wales

The new show

The show was developed in its new form by Bardd Plant Cymru and Nia Morais. With the musical arrangements by Patrick Rimes and Sam Humphreys from Welsh folk band, Calan.

Angharad Lee has brought this exciting new version of the show to the stage.

Bethan Mclean plays Nia while Osian is portrayed by Gareth Elis. The storyteller is Victoria Pugh while Ioan Gwyn plays the Boatman. All are familiar faces on S4C and on stage with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Theatr Clwyd.

Nia Ben Aur is a well-known Irish legend. Nia (Niamh) falls in love with Osian (Oisín) and goes to Tír na nÓg – the land of eternal youth – to get married.

They live happily in Tir na nÓg for three years but Osian becomes homesick and wishes to leave the magical kingdom to visit his family in Ireland.

Joining the professional cast on stage are Afon Dance, a community dance group and two Irish dancers, Nicola Kilmurry, from Dublin and Tadhg Quigley Brennan, from Donegal.

The production has been months of hard work in the making, especially for this year’s Eisteddfod choir project who also feature.

Some of the more than 300 strong choir are not Welsh speakers, and have spent months rehearsing incredibly intricate and technical parts of the opera.

Elen Elis, Eisteddfod artistic director, said: “We’re so proud everyone wants to be part of the Eisteddfod. This project has been a great chance to show everyone that Welsh is so much more than a classroom language. I hope this experience will give our choir members the confidence to use more Welsh from now on.”

