Idles to rock Cardiff Castle next summer

Idles are to bring their world tour to the Welsh capital for one of only four UK summer dates next year.

The multi-award winning five-piece will perform a headline set at Cardiff Castle on Friday July 12.

The Cardiff date is an extension to their current world tour, alongside a series of shows planned for the US and South America next year, which will also see the release of their fifth album TANGK in February.

Formed in Bristol in 2009, IDLES are made up of Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), Adam Devonshire (bass) and Jon Beavis (drums).

Vocalist Joe Talbot says of TANGK: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

The 11-track TANGK was co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and the band’s Mark Bowen. Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is IDLES most ambitious and striking record yet. They launched the album with the single Dancer, which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Expect another new track to be unveiled soon…

TANGK follows IDLES’ 2021 album CRAWLER which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations – building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.

The headlining show for Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “With IDLES we are welcoming another incredible rock act to Cardiff next summer. They have their roots just across the river from us so we expect this to be an amazing night and one that we will remember for a long time to come.”

IDLES are the latest headliner revealed a summer of live music at Cardiff Castle. They join indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, and headlining shows from Avril Lavigne, JLS, Tom Grennan and Madness, with more to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 10am Thursday December 7th by signing up HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday 8th from depotlive.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

