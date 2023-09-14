Immersive coal mine experience set to terrify visitors this Halloween

An immersive event set in an eerie coal mine will terrify visitors at Zip World this spooky season with the return of the Monsters of the Mine experience.

Not just any old scare-fest; the horde of underworld monsters and the petrifying, unique adventures in the dark make this an event visitors won’t forget in a hurry

Set in a former coal mine, visitors will be scared stiff by the monsters prowling the area with the event predicted to be one of the most terrifying experiences in south Wales this Halloween.

Terror Coaster

There a 4 different Night Passes available and adrenaline junkies can choose which adventures they would like to explore.

Phoenix Night Pass from £25 – Access to the event plus a night-ride on Phoenix’s second zip line.

Terror Coaster and Cursed Climber Night Pass from £25 – Access to the event plus 2 rides on the 2-seater Terror Coaster and the chance to take on the largest adventure course of its kind in Europe.

Terror Coaster and Fear Flyer Night Pass from £25 – Access to the event plus 2 rides on the 2-seater Terror Coaster, as well as a ride on the mini triple zip adventure Fear Flyer.

For anyone not keen on adventuring, Spectator’s Passes are available from just £5.

For those with little monsters of their own who might want to avoid some of the scarier elements of the evening, the Fear Flyer is a perfect opportunity to zip over the monster zone at a safe distance from all the action.

Take on three mini ziplines, set well away from the monsters’ reach for those aged 9 and above.

Maze

In north Wales this October, Zip World Betws-Y-Coed will see the return of Ffear Fforest.

The award-winning adventures by nightfall with this year include an all-new experience at the paintball range.

Visitors can navigate through an eery maze of nets while escaping the clowns who will be just around the corner or descend on the Cursed Coaster with just a headlamp to guide the way.

Passes

Scarefest night passes are available from £33pp and include:

Cursed Coaster – With just a headlamp to guide the way, weave your way through the forest in the UK’s only Alpine coaster of its kind as you ascend over 700m in the eerie, silent woodland

The Nets – Swarming with horrifying clowns, bounce around this adventure of slides, bounce chambers and net walkways. The clowns will be watching, stalking and chasing…

Other spooktacular adventures including Nightfall, Screamride, and Paintball Range are also available to book separately after purchasing a night pass.

