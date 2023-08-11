Immersive theatrical show comes to Maes B

Maes B, the National Eisteddfod’s music festival, will be transformed this evening, staging a brand new immersive theatrical show.

Popeth ar y Ddaear is the first commission for four young emerging playwrights – Marged Tudur, Mari Elen, Iestyn Tyne and Lauren Connelly.

They promise to deliver a provocative and shocking show that will raise big questions about the future.

Gethin Evans, Artistic Director of Frân Wen said the production is the fruit of four years of development work and will invite an audience to step into a world in the near future, where a catastrophic disaster has submerged communities.

He said visitors to Maes B will come across Tom, who is waiting to hear if he will receive asylum, and Undeg, who needs to make a decision for herself and the baby she is carrying.

It is Malltwen’s last night on Earth – and she is determined to leave the world in a better state.

Seven young associate artists will shadow the core artistic team, together with an ensemble of over 100 young people and professional artists, and there’ll be live, original music from HMS Morris.

On Saturday Frân Wen will host a discussion with the production’s creative team on the key role of the arts in promoting social change and connecting people with the climate crisis.

Dazzle

Gethin Evans said: “This large-scale performance brings together a group of extremely talented young people and a professional team, to dazzle the crowd at Maes B like never before.

“Like Nia Morais, the author of Imrie, the four writers are part of a new generation of young playwrights in Wales who create thrilling and honest work – and who have plenty to say about the world from their perspective.”

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of the National Eisteddfod added: “This is the next step in the important relationship between the Eisteddfod and Frân Wen, and it is an extremely exciting step. We are eagerly looking forward to offering a very special theatrical experience in Maes B this year.

“We strongly believe that we need to take our language, our culture and the arts to people of all ages, and the opportunity to do this with Popeth ar y Ddaear is absolutely thrilling and sure to attract a new audience to take an interest in the world of theatre in Wales.”

Popeth ar y Ddaear is presented with the support of Literature Wales, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and the University of South Wales and funded by the Arts Council of Wales through the National Lottery.

