Inaugral Brwydr y Bandiau Gwerin finalists announced

The shortlist for the new Brwydr y Bandiau Gwerin (Battle of the Folk Bands) competition, jointly organised by the National Eisteddfod and BBC Radio Cymru has been announced on Aled Hughes’ programme today.

This is a brand new competition introduced for the first time at this year’s Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod, and the aim is to follow the example of the success of the original Brwydr y Bandiau competition by creating a similar opportunity for folk musicians, to develop artists and strengthen the folk scene in the future.

This year’s judges are Lleuwen Steffan and Gwilym Bowen Rhys.

Four artists or bands have reached this year’s shortlist, Melda Lois, a solo artist originally from Cwm Croes, Penllyn, Lo-Fi Jones, brothers Liam and Siôn Rickard from Machynlleth and Cardiff, Y Brodyr Magee, a group of brothers from the Anglesey and Rhiannon, a solo artist from Farmers, Carmarthenshire.

The competition is open to groups or individuals with finalists receiving a professional development package which includes recording and filming two songs in a live set, and one of each artist or band’s songs has been published on the Eisteddfod’s YouTube channel, released today.

The final round will be held at Tŷ Gwerin on the Eisteddfod Maes, on Tuesday 8 August at 15:30. The winner will receive a prize of £600 (£300, Clwb Gwerin y Castell, Cricieth, and £300 from Hefina and Tomos, Tyddyn Cae, Boduan), along with a session on BBC Radio Cymru.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is held in Boduan from 5-12 August. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales.

