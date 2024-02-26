Indie legends Cast to support Paul Heaton at Cardiff Castle

Legendary indie rock band Cast will join Paul Heaton at his eagerly anticipated Cardiff Castle show this summer.

The Beautiful South and Housemartins great heads to the iconic outdoor venue on Wednesday June 26 along with guest singer Rianne Downey.

Paul will be joined on the night by very special guests Cast who will open the show with their high-octane brand of indie rock.

Anthemic

The Liverpool hitmakers – whose Top 10 singles include such timeless anthems as Fine Time, Sandstorm, Walkaway, Free Me, Flying and Live The Dream – released their new album Love Is The Call this month.

The record recently landed their highest chart position in 25 years, when 1999’s Magic Hour completed their first trio of Top 10 albums.

“A religious experience”

Noel Gallagher once described watching Cast play live as “a religious experience”, and the band – John Power(guitar/vocals), Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson (lead guitar), Keith O’Neill (drums) and Jay Lewis (bass) – remain one of the UK’s most exciting live acts.

Together with their own 2024 UK headline tour, Cast were recently announced as the main support for Liam Gallagher’s sell out UK and Ireland tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis classic Definitely Maybe.

Tickets for Paul Heaton and Cast at Cardiff are on sale now – all priced at £35 – from depotlive.co.uk

Headliner Paul will perform songs from throughout his career including classic tracks from The Beautiful South and The Housemartins.

Songwriting genius

Paul is one of the UK’s most consistently successful songwriters. His total sales across his catalogue (The Housemartins, The Beautiful South, solo, and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott) is 8.8 million in the UK, and 13 million globally.

His songwriting genius was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards 2022 where he was presented with a long overdue gong for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’.

The headlining show for TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Cast are a brilliant addition to the Paul Heaton date here at Cardiff Castle. They are the perfect band to start what will be a fantastic night filled with great live music.”

Iconic musicians

It’s lining up to be a stunning summer for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle. Paul Heaton joins indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer and a spectacular Cardiff Castle return for award-winning giants Catfish and the Bottlemen.

There will also be headlining shows from IDLES, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Avril Lavigne, JLS, Tom Grennan, Madness, Rick Astley, Crowded House, Nothing But Thieves and The National with more to be announced.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to depotlive.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

