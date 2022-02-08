Influencer Jess Davies shares top tips for staying safe online

Influencer Jess Davies has shared her top tips for staying safe online.

The former glamour model has given the advice as part of Safer Internet Day in a video for Welsh language channel S4C.

She recently explored the subject in an the S4C documentary Drych (Mirror).

In the video she said: “Today is Safer Internet Day. Here are the top tips that I learned by filming the Drych (Mirror) documentary for how to have a healthy experience online.”

Her top tips for staying safe online are:

Don’t post your location online until you have left Make sure you have time away from the screen every day. Perhaps when you’re eating food with your family, or just going for a walk Find your community online. These are the only people who are important, not the trolls. Know your purpose online. Why do you use social media? If it starts making you feel sad, it’s time to have a break.

👩‍💻 Diwrnod Defnyddio’r Rhyngrwyd yn Fwy Diogel | Safer Internet Day 👩‍💻 Dyma top tips @_JessicaDavies ar sut i gadw’n ddiogel ar-lein. Here’s Jess’ top tips on how to stay safe online. pic.twitter.com/v0xJEqtmoN — S4C 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@S4C) February 8, 2022

