Influential Welsh language album gets digital release

At 07:20am on 1st November, as the New Moon in Rhosneigr leads us into the winter, Plant Bach Ofnus’ seminal and only album, ‘Symudiad Ymddangosol y Lleuad’, first released in 1990, was released digitally for the first time on Ofn Records.

Influenced by both minimal and experimental methods, Plant Bach Ofnus were one of the first and most influential artists in Welsh language and Welsh electronic music.

The album was composed, recorded and produced using primitive technology by Gorwel Owen at Studio Ofn, Rhosneigr.

Celebrated artwork

The artwork was created by the late, Warren Morris, and the fluids seen perfectly reflect the processes that take place in the music. ‘Symudiad Ymddangosol y Lleuad’ was released on cassette in 1990 on the influential and experimental label of the late Peter Harrison, Directions Music from Pentraeth, Anglesey.

Directions released dozens of experimental albums on cassette over the years.

The digital version is presented here as a tribute to Peter and Warren.

Influence

Although this was their only album, Plant Bach Ofnus released one single ‘Llwyd/Awst’ (on 7” vinyl) and three EPs: ‘Pydredd’ (on cassette), ‘Weitharmonisch’ (on cassette and 12″ vinyl) and ‘Y Ffordd i ’81” (on cassette). ‘Y Ffordd i ’81’ is also notable for being the first record to be released via Recordiau Ofn – a label that grew to be one of the most important and influential Welsh electronic labels to this day.

In addition, Plant Bach Ofnus appeared on several compilation records and also recorded two sessions for John Peel’s programme on Radio 1 in 1988 and 1991.

This version of ‘Symudiad Ymddangosol y Lleuad’ was transferred from the original 1/4″ tapes by Aled Wyn Hughes at Sain before being re-produced by Gethin John at Hafod Mastering.

Listen to the timeless album from Plant Bach Ofnus here or purchase via Bandcamp.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

