Innovative trilogy offers brand new theatre experience

Tickets are now on sale for the Olion trilogy, the latest production from theatre company, Fran Wen.

A groundbreaking project, Olion, promises the audience an interactive experience of live and digital performances around the city of Bangor.

The creative team leading on Olion, are Anthony Matsena, Marc Rees, Angharad Elen and Gethin Evans. With experienced artists at the helm, audiences will embark on a journey inspired by the Mabinogi legend of Arianrhod and the experiences of local LGBTQ+ young people.

Part one is a theatre show and will open on 20th of September for six nights at Pontio in Bangor. Part two is a site-specific production at venues across the city on the 28th of September, where audiences will get to follow performances at different locations. The second instalment will also include an outdoor community festival with live music, food and dancing. A short film will conclude the trilogy, combining material from part one and two, following a local family as they take a surreal journey through time.

Funded through the Shared Prosperity Fund, Fran Wen has collaborated with youth charity, GISDA on the production. The aim was to create opportunities and provide a safe space for children and young people to find their voice and to influence a production that will reflect the challenges they have faced growing up.

Experiment

Gethin Evans, Artistic Director at Fran Wen, said: “This is the first time we’ve experimented with a trilogy format and a combination of multi-site, live, and digital performances in a single production like this. We are delighted to be working with a talented team of artists led by Angharad Elen, Anthony Matsena and Marc Rees – who bring with them considerable experience to Fran Wen and this production.”

“Putting young people at the heart of the creativity of every production is central to our vision at Fran Wen. By working with GISDA, Olion has ensured that we can do just this, while allowing us to bring a professional production of the highest standard to Bangor. We look forward to sharing a unique new experience with a diverse audience.”

Sian Elen Tomos is Chief Executive of GISDA, who said: “This has been such a valuable experience for a group of young people who often feel excluded. Seeing their confidence grow at the same time as seeing this production come to life has been inspirational. It has also given them an insight into some of the opportunities in terms of work and career opportunites in theatre and the arts.”

Accessible

Nia Jones, Executive Director of Frân Wen added: “With tickets going on sale this week I would encourage people to grab the opportunity to experience the Olion trilogy. People can choose to attend all or just one part of this fantastic production. We hope to make this as accessible as we can so that as many people as possible can experience and enjoy theatre in its various forms.”

Tickets will go on sale on the 18th of July with a discounted early bird offer available until the 25th. The community festival is free of charge and will be a chance for the locals to experience the theatre’s offering as well as get to know Fran Wen, a new addition to the area since Nyth opened its doors as a community arts hub in 2023.

Ticket details are available at franwen.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

