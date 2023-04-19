Inspirational Welsh language play reveals reality of life with bipolar disorder

An inspirational Welsh language play will reveal the reality of living with bipolar disorder in a truthful, yet dark comedy performance.

‘Bipolar Fi’ is based on a Pembrokeshire born writer and actor Ceri Ashe’s real life experience of living with the metal health condition.

Produced by Popty Ping Productions alongside Span Arts, the play is set to be performed in Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun this week.

There will also be an English language version of the play – ‘Bipolar Me’

The punchy, enlightening and moving show takes viewers on a roller coaster of emotions from the highs of a festival, to the depths of depression and suicide, while shining a light on a still much stigmatised illness.

The play, which has been funded and made possible by Arts Council Wales, has so far received much praise in the world of theatre and critics have dubbed it “thought provoking” and “moving”.

Delighted

Bipolar disorder is a largely misunderstood mental health disorder which affects moods and causes episodes that can swing from manic to depressive and sometimes lead to psychotic symptoms.

Welsh language ‘Bipolar Fi’ was commissioned by the National Eisteddfod last year, and writer and actor Ceri Ashe is delighted to present both versions of her play at Theatr Gwaun.

Ceri said: “I hope ‘Bipolar Me’ and Welsh language ‘Bipolar Fi’ will get people in Pembrokeshire talking about mental health, and help lessen the stigma around mental health conditions.

“I’m delighted to use my skills as an actor and writer to shine a light on such a pressing and important issue.”

‘Bipolar Fi’ will show on Friday April 21 at 7,30pm and Saturday April 22 at 2pm.

‘Bipolar Me’ will show on Saturday April 22 at 7.30pm and Sunday April 23 at 7.30pm

Tickets are now available from Theatr Gwaun and booking in advance is recommended.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

