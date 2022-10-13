Interactive map shows the most iconic locations in the history of the BBC across Wales

Wales was an “artefact created by broadcasting” according to the late History of Wales historian John Davies.

Now a new interactive map by Cadw and others to celebrate 100 years of the BBC allows users to trace some of that history through the ages.

It includes the Former Tabernacle Chapel in Bangor, converted into a BBC radio station during the Second World War, to Lavernock Point and Flat Holm Island, where the first wireless transmission over water was sent from Lavernock Point to Flat Holm island.

In its entirety, the map includes 100 key BBC places across the nations of the UK – from famous studios to iconic broadcast locations – with 14 of them in Wales.

The centenary in a few days, on 18 October, will mark the founding of the BBC. The first broadcast in Wales was on 13 February 1923, and Radio Cymru and Radio Wales later launched a year apart in 1977 and 1978.

The map was created by Cadw for Wales, as well as Historic England, Historic Environment Scotland, and the Department for Communities (Northern Ireland) “help people care for, enjoy and celebrate the historic environment across the United Kingdom”.

‘Heritage’

Robert Seatter, Head of BBC History, said: “In our centenary year, we are delighted to be working with national historic partners to explore the BBC’s presence right across the UK, from Poldark at Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall to DI Perez’s house in Lerwick, Shetland.

“Along with popular TV locations, we showcase our BBC buildings and engineering centres that have become landmarks on and off screen, entering directly into the nation’s living rooms and connecting us with the wider world.”

UK Government Heritage Minister Lord Kamall said: “From the world’s first radio factory in Chelmsford to the Strictly Come Dancing Ballroom in Blackpool, the BBC has played a central role in broadcasting and our national life over the past 100 years.

“It’s brilliant to see the many locations that played a role in the BBC’s heritage recognised and celebrated on this map, while helping people learn more about their local history.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

