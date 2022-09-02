Iris Prize Film Festival returns with six UK premieres made in Wales

The opening night of this year’s Iris Prize Film Festival will feature the UK premieres of six short films made in Wales, four of which were created by women.

The festival, now in its 16th year, is one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ film in the UK and this year runs from Tuesday 11 October through to Sunday 16 October, with most screenings taking place in Premiere Cinemas in Cardiff.

Angharad Mair from S4C’s primetime magazine programme returns as host for the opening night and will be joined by special guests and filmmakers from around the world.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize Film Festival Director, said: “We are thrilled to be back in person this year, welcoming filmmakers from all over the world to Cardiff.

“This year, Opening Night features six short films made in Wales. One of our youngest directors – Efa Blosse Mason (Blooming) – has been with the festival for many years since she began her journey as filmmaker at Ysgol Plasmawr in Cardiff.’”

Other films featured on Opening Night include the latest Iris in the Community production, I Shall Be Whiter Than Snow, directed by Frederick Stacey, which documents the true love story of a lesbian couple and the NHS staff who cared for one of the women during her cancer treatment.

Ladies of Llangollen

Sally Leapt Out Of A Window Last Night, directed by Tracy Spottiswoode, inspired by the true story of the legendary ‘Ladies of Llangollen’ also premieres on opening night along with Cardiff, directed by Sarah Smith (winner of the 2019 Iris Prize), Queens Cwm Rag, directed by Lindsay Walker and G♭ which is written and directed by Peter Darney.

Mr Rowlands added: “We believe that we have created something very special in Wales for national and international audiences.

“Each short film has been made with the support of all the major broadcasters and media organisations in Wales, proving that Welsh talent is given the opportunity to grow and develop to a world class standard.

“Opening night is now unbelievably popular and feels like the Oscar ceremony for short films, even before the competition begins, and there will be a second opportunity to watch the programme of films on Sunday 16 October, at Chapter Arts Centre.”

Iris is a BAFTA-qualifying film festival and is also home of the prestigious Iris Prize £30,000 film award – the world’s largest short film prize.

You can book tickets for this year’s Iris Prize Film Festival here……….

