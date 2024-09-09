Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival programme and box office launches

Organisers of the Cardiff-based festival offering the largest LGBTQ+ short film prize in the world have launched the Iris Prize Film Festival programme today (Monday, 9 September 2024).

Today also marks the opening of the Box Office’s general sales, with Iris Members having had the opportunity to buy their Full Festival Passes, Day Passes, and Weekend Pass and Tickets a full seven days earlier.

The 18th Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival – celebrating global stories and Cardiff charm takes place Tuesday 8 – Sunday 13 October 2024 in Cardiff.

This year’s programme includes more than 60 short films, 13 stunning feature films, the annual Iris Gig, eight Iris Talks, Opening Night, and the fabulous Awards Show.

This is a chance to meet some of the most talented creatives from around the world, and they want to welcome the Welsh public to the Festival HQ at Stadium Plaza, home to Vue Cinema, for almost a week of filmmaking talent.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director, said: “There’s always an excitement at this time of year as we prepare to welcome filmmakers from all over the world to Cardiff for the festival. Some are first time visitors and about to experience Cardiff charm for the first time. Many are returning for their annual week of celebrating global LGBTQ+ stories and Iris magic.

“The Iris Family gets bigger every year, and this is reflected in the number of film makers who join us. I’m thrilled to welcome 2013 Iris award winner Tim Marshall back to Cardiff with his new dark feature film In the Room Where He Waits. Tim will also be joined by fellow Australian film maker Gabriel Carrubba, who’s feature Sunflower stars Liam Mollica in the working-class Melbourne-based coming of age drama. Both will be attending the screenings to introduce their films.

“I’m also delighted to be sharing Perfect Endings the latest feature by 2011 Iris Prize winner Daniel Ribeiro, the colourful and sexy story of João and Hugo who end their 10-year relationship but stay best friends. It is very satisfying to see how Iris winners are progressing with their movie careers.”

Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant, said: “Year-on-year, the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival inspires and unites, bringing stories to life which not only reflect the diversity of today’s world but that of the LGBTQ+ communities here across Wales too.

“As the festival launches for 2024, we are excited to be able to support Iris for another year and witness the incredible talent of filmmakers – both returning and new – who will share their voices, promote change and empower others through such creativity.”

This year, we have 13 fantastic feature films from Australia, Brazil, UK, Canada, USA, Greece, Argentina, Belgium and Netherlands, and Philippines.

Here is a taster of three very different films:

Last ExMas, directed by Sarah Rotella. Canada. 2024. 88 mins. (English)

Maggie and Julianne are ex-girlfriends who unexpectedly rekindle the spark during a hometown visit for the holidays. Are they meant to be? They’ll have to navigate their feelings, the gossiping town, and ghosts of exes past to find out.

Sarah Rotella returns to Cardiff having presented Almost Adults in 2016, the most popular lesbian feature in the history of Iris.

Life of Riley, directed by Jacquie Lawrence. UK. 2024 90 mins. (English)

A candid and intimate film following the eventful life of activist, publisher and creator of diversity awards, Linda Riley. Combining interviews with fly-on-the-wall filming gives an insight into the ‘Head Lesbian of the World’ as she navigates the world of celebrity and politics.

Expect some special guests during this screening which includes a Q+A with Linda Riley and Jacquie Lawrence.

Sunflower, directed by Gabriel Carrubba. Australia. 2023. 84 mins. (English, No subtitles)

In the outer suburbs of Melbourne 17-year-old Leo leads a seemingly typical life. Amidst hanging out with friends, bickering with his Italian family at the dinner table, going to school, and making out with his girlfriend Monique, Leo guards a secret he’s afraid to confront – a hidden truth buried deep within.

Both Gabriel and Liam Mollica (Leo) will be attending the screening.

There are many ways to enjoy Iris, whether you’re with us just for an evening, a weekend or the whole festival and students receive a special discount for all feature and short film screenings.

This month also sees the return of Iris Online, bringing the festival’s short film magic right to your own screen. From 9 October to 31 October immerse yourself in the Iris experience from the comfort of your home.

All tickets and passes are available to buy online now – or in person from the festival hub in Stadium Plaza throughout the festival from 3pm on Tuesday 8 October.

Full Festival Pass – £140

Includes all screenings and events, including Opening Night, Awards Show, Saturday lunch at the Clayton, parties including the Silent Disco and a discount code to buy Iris Membership for £5.

Weekend Pass – £90

Valid Fri-Sun for all screenings and events including the Awards Show, Saturday lunch at the Clayton, parties including the Silent Disco and a discount code to buy Iris Membership for £10.

Day Pass – £30

Valid for one day (Wed, Thurs, Fri, or Sat) including all screenings for that day. Note the Saturday pass does not include the Awards Show but does include the Silent Disco.

Online Pass – £10

Valid Wed 9 October through Thu 31 October. Access all 9 of the international shorts programmes, 3 Best British shorts programmes, Iris Shorts and some bonus content!

Festival Venues

Vue Cardiff – Main venue and Festival hub

Stadium Plaza, Wood Street, Cardiff CF10 1LA

Chapter Arts Centre

Market Road, Canton, Cardiff CF5 1QE

Full details about Iris Prize and the jury members can be found on the Iris website.

