Is this one of the best photographs ever taken in Wales?

For all the world it has the look of a screening of a 1950s B-Movie in an American car lot.

Except of course this astonishing image wasn’t taken 70 odd years ago, it was taken last night at the Green Man Festival in the Black Mountains of Powys.

The music festival saw an iconic Friday night headliner in the form of one of the most influential electronic acts in the history of music – Kraftwerk.

The German synth pioneers were celebrating their 50th anniversary with a show befitting of their legendary status, a performance that pushed the envelope by utilising the latest 3D technology.

Dazzling

So while Ralf Hütter, Fritz Hilpert, Henning Schmitz, and Falk Grieffenhagen did their usual trick of lining up in front of their synths, the show literally leapt off the stage, much to the delight of the watching crowd – all wearing 3D glasses, which had been handed out ahead of the group’s arrival on stage.

Of course, this not only made for a dazzling show featuring the electronic outfit’s greatest hits – trailblazing classics such as The Model, Tour de France and Autobahn, but it also provided some fantastic images.

Not least this wonderful photograph of the watching crowd tweeted out by Green Man last night.

We reckon that not only does it bear all the hallmarks of an iconic image, it’s certainly one of the best photographs we’ve ever seen.

A sonic voyage like no other 💫🤖

All hail the digital gods, @kraftwerk pic.twitter.com/tsI18X67nT — Green Man (@GreenManFest) August 19, 2022

Was intrigued as a kid, by my brother playing this strange futuristic electro-funk. Forty years on, just catching Kraftwerk live at @GreenManFest. An absolute tour de force!#GreenMan2022 pic.twitter.com/S410YnDg6D — Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) August 19, 2022

