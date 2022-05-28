It’s a bug’s life: free high-energy half-term entertainment for little wrigglers

Children across Wales are being invited to come and flex their muscles and practice their lunges as they take part in some hilarious and free half term fun!

Described as a fun, outdoor, interactive, bilingual musical show for primary school aged children and their grown-ups, organisers of The Great Insect Games | Trychfilod a’r Campau Campus say surreal silliness is the name of the game.

Billed as a great introduction to theatre for young people the show will feature themes of working together and looking after the environment.

Flik and Bob, the gym junkie grasshoppers, will welcome families across Wales to the ‘glorious bug infested opening ceremony’ which runs for around 35-40 minutes and is suitable for children of all ages, abilities and fitness levels.

As part of the fun the audience will be able to warm up with insect aerobics and take part in the bug brained events and discover…

Who will win at synchronised swimming, the spider or the slug?!

Can a butterfly do Taekwondo?!

How does a snail wear boxing gloves?

They warn the audience to expect lots of laughter, cheekiness, dancing, singing, jumping around and generally letting off steam in the fresh outdoors, whatever the weather (barring monsoons and hurricanes of course) with some banging tunes courtesy of new music from talented Cardiff art-rock group, HMS Morris.

Raucously entertaining

The show is created by Familia de la Noche are a female-led award-winning theatre company based in Carmarthenshire, described as a collective of actors, movers, clowns and musicians who make shows that are funny, charming and raucously entertaining.

HMS Morris are an art rock group based in Cardiff which is supported by the Cardiff-based Bubblewrap Collective.

The group’s 2 full-length albums to date both earned nominations for the Welsh Music Prize, and were described as an ‘Innovative, forward thinking pop music’ and a ‘multi-dimensional sound that traipses across hitherto unexplored regions of sound’ (Clash)

The shows are presented both bilingually and in Welsh only, and aimed at children of all abilities, aged 4 years and over.

Tomos Jones, Menter Abertawe’s Chief Development Officer said “We’re excited to welcome Familia’s Great Insect Games show to Swansea’s Waterfront Museum this half term.

“The show is brilliant fun for all ages, and the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the Welsh language together. We can’t wait!”

The show is produced in association with Wales Millennium Centre, Articulture, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru, Theatr Clwyd, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Cardiff Summer of Smiles.

Half term 2022 Tour dates

29th May – Aberystwyth Bandstand

11am Show – Welsh language

2pm Show – bilingual

More info here

2nd June – Waterfront Museum with Menter Abertawe

1pm Show – Welsh language

3pm Show – bilingual

More info here

5th June – Chepstow Castle as part of their (free) Platinum Jubilee Picnic event

1.10pm Show – bilingual

4.10pm Show – bilingual

More info here

The performances are all free and there is no need to book

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

