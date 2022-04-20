It’s here! Beautiful mural of Michael Sheen is unveiled in Port Talbot

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A giant mural of Michael Sheen has been unveiled in Port Talbot.

The mural of the famous Port Talbot native, painted by female street art star @hazard0ne (Harriet Wood) is part of the town’s plans to bounce back from the loss of Banksy’s ‘Season’s Greeting’ artwork.

The mural, which is on Forge Road is officially unveiled today, and is another stunning addition to the town’s every growing collection of street art.

As well as the mural of the actor, it also include a panoramic painting of the town’s famous steelworks.

The new is part of ARTwalk Port Talbot – the street art trail and smartphone app that guides people around the world-class urban art of Port Talbot.

The local community voted Michael Sheen to be the next Port Talbot legend to be immortalised in spray paint, due to him being a global ambassador for the town and a dedicated supporter of local causes.

As a Hollywood actor who has returned to live in his hometown, he is universally loved by locals. He is still celebrated to this day for bringing his 72-hour theatre epic The Passion to Port Talbot in 2011 and reshaping the narrative of the town.

Hazard One, named by The Guardian as one of the UK’s leading female graffiti artists, has already painted stunning murals of Richard Burton and Peg Entwistle in the town.

The Michael Sheen mural has been funded by Tata Steel and CJ Construction with donations from locals during Captain Beany’s charity “Beanathon” in which he recreated his world-record at taking a bath in baked beans.

The local street art revolution inspired by Banksy and ARTwalk is being made into a documentary for BBC to be broadcast in the summer. ‘Who Needs Banksy?’ will shine a light on the incredible local talent and the big name street artists making a pilgrimage to the town.

Love

Paul Jenkins, ARTwalk founder said: “The loss of the Banksy was a blow to many in the town, but it has supercharged the street art revolution happening here, new pieces are springing up all over the place from local and international artists.”

Beverley Simmonds-Owen, ARTwalk committee member added: “The new mural follows the tradition of Port Talbot actors making a trilogy by Hazard. Michael Sheen is not just known for his fame, but locally for his charity work and commitment to the town. His love for his hometown shows in so much of what he does and the feeling is mutual because the town loves him right back.”

The free ARTwalk app is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play, or

by following the link HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

