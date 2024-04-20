Ivor The Engine book reprinted due to phenomenal demand

At the tail end of last year we ran a story about the return of Ivor The Engine in book form.

Back then Welsh publisher Candy Jar Books pulled off something of a coup by securing the reprint rights for the original Ivor the Engine picture book based on the beloved TV series.

The award-winning Cardiff independent publisher faithfully reproduced the first ever Ivor the Engine book, originally released in 1962 to coincide with the show’s original broadcast on ITV – and it was published in time for Christmas, 2023.

However, the book which was released on the November 23, sold out on December 19 due to high demand.

A note on the publisher’s website said it would be reprinted in the New Year – and now it’s available once again and with an offer of £5 off the cover price.

Ivor’s charming adventures were a staple for children on TV screens for decades. They charted the exploits of Ivor the steam engine as he shuttled between Welsh mining villages in the idyllic ‘top-left hand corner of Wales’.

Written by the Oliver Postgate and illustrated by Peter Firmin, the first Ivor book immediately evokes the magic of the TV series, with other Smallfilms classics such as The Clangers, Noggin the Nog and Bagpuss following closely behind.

Speaking at the time of the book’s initial publication last year, Daniel Postgate, the son of Oliver Postgate, was thrilled that Ivor’s earliest escapade were back on the track.

He said: “My father, and his partner Peter Firmin, really pushed the boundaries of great storytelling. I truly believe that children, parents, grandparents, and perhaps lovers of trains, will thoroughly enjoy the early days of Britain’s best loved locomotive hero.”

Being his first journey, the book is simply called Ivor the Engine, and sees Ivor longing to join the village choir. With the help of a kindly fairground owner and his pipe organ, it seems he might just get his wish.

With this uniquely soothing series being reintroduced to modern viewers on Britbox and ITVX, Ivor appears to be back for good.

Candy Jar Books has reproduced the original title in its hardback format, with plans to follow up with the second book, Ivor’s Outing, later this year.

The titles are distributed by the Books Council of Wales.

Ivor the Engine is available from all good bookshops and online HERE

