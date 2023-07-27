Iwan Rheon: ‘The Prince of Wales is an archaic title – we need to get rid’

Actor Iwan Rheon has said that Wales does not need a prince after playing the role of Prince William in a TV show.

The Game of Thrones star said he agrees with actor Michael Sheen that the title should be discontinued.

Iwan Rheon took on the role of Prince William in the HBO animated comedy series The Prince, however he told the Telegraph newspaper that he felt no closer to the royal family for having done so.

“It’s an archaic title that was essentially invented to keep the Welsh down, to stop them having their own princes, by an English king,” he said.

“I think when Charles ascended to the throne, it should have just been got rid of … we don’t need it. It wouldn’t be just to keep us submissive …?”

When questioned about the alleged rift between William and Harry, he said: “I just don’t care. Good luck to them both. They do lots of wonderful stuff for ­environmental charities and their support for the WWF (World Wide Fund) is fantastic. But I’m staying neutral.”

Michael Sheen last year questioned what the title of Prince of Wales means to the Royal Family, after the King decided to visit Wales on Owain Glyndŵr Day.

The actor asked whether they realised the King’s visit clashed with the day, which would have been “insensitive to the point of insult”.

But if the visit was arranged without realising the history of the day in which Owain Glyndŵr was made Prince of Wales in 1404 “then one does wonder what being Prince of Wales was so long actually meant if you were not aware of what that day means,” he said.

He went on to quote Lily Smalls, Mrs. Beynon’s maid, from Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood: “Where you get that thing from, Willy? Got it from my father, silly. Give it back then, love.’”

