James Arthur set to bring his tour to Swansea for summer show

Singer and songwriter, James Arthur brings his UK summer tour to Swansea next summer, with a headline concert set for Singleton Park on 18 July.

James came to prominence after winning the ninth season of X Factor and has since sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

James is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ became his breakthrough hit in the US. It was officially the UK’s most streamed song in 2016 and has gone on to achieve 4 billion streams, while the song’s official video has achieved 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Earlier this year, the track became his first RIAA Diamond Single with 10 million certified units – making James one of just 100 recipients of an RIAA Diamond Single certification in the programme’s history.

Other huge hit singles for James include: ‘Impossible’, ‘Can I Be Him’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Naked’, ‘Empty Space’, ‘Rewrite The Stars’, ‘Falling Like the Stars’, ‘Train Wreck’ and ‘Lasting Lover’, which are all certified platinum records. The song Cars Outside is currently becoming another global hit for James.

‘Here I come..’

Speaking of his tour’s visit to Wales, he said: ”A night singing my songs out in the open air of Singleton Park, what could be better.”

“For an artist, nothing compares to being able to connect with your audience, in the moonlight, it brings that pure festival vibe to the performance. I can’t wait, Swansea, here I come.”

With the backdrop of Singleton Park as his stage, James Arthur promises fans a night of dance and song beneath the stars with the set expected to include many of his chart topping hits from across three albums.

With special guests to be announced, tickets go on sale from 8 December.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

